Why Maison Revka's poolside is one of the best pool experiences in Dubai

Sponsored: Maison Revka’s poolside isn’t your average pool day – It’s a whole vibe

If you’re after a pool day that goes beyond the usual splash, Maison Revka in Delano Dubai has you covered. Set on Bluewaters Island, this poolside haven pairs stunning sea views with luxe sunbeds, private cabanas, and a menu that keeps the vibes just right. Whether it’s cocktails, cuisine, or that iconic Dubai skyline you want, Maison Revka delivers a pool experience that’s as chic as it is relaxing.

Poolside comforts for every mood

From solo sunbathers to groups, Maison Revka offers a variety of poolside spots. Choose from comfy single sun-beds to private cabanas with breathtaking sea views, all designed for pure relaxation. Whether you want to lounge quietly or celebrate with friends, there’s a perfect spot waiting.

Dining and drinks poolside

Enjoy Maison Revka’s signature cocktails and menu offerings without leaving your sunbed or cabana. The food is fresh and flavourful, matching the setting’s effortless cool. It’s dining that keeps you poolside, soaking up the atmosphere.

Pricing that fits your day

Here’s the lowdown on costs:

Sunbeds from Dhs200 on weekdays

Double sunbeds up to Dhs800 on weekends

Private cabanas range from Dhs1,500 to Dhs6,000 depending on size and day

Note: Pool rates are exclusive of food and beverages

About Maison Revka

Maison Revka is a concept by Paris Society and RIKAS Hospitality, set within the stylish surrounds of Delano Dubai on Bluewaters Island. With its blend of Slavic elegance and Parisian flair, the venue is known for its rich interiors, think velvet textures, bold patterns, and dramatic stained glass. Maison Revka combines immersive design with a laid-back edge, making it a go-to spot for those who appreciate detail, atmosphere, and a bit of character in their day-to-night escapes.

The details

Maison Revka sits inside Delano Dubai on Bluewaters Island, open until sunset daily, perfect for a long, laid-back day by the water.

Location: Bluewater’s, Delano Dubai

Times: From 10am to sunset

Contact: (04) 543 2900 | maisonrevka.com