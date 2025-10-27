Sponsored: From lively ladies’ nights to sizzling rooftop sundowners, make plans around W Dubai – The Palm’s stylish rooftop bar

Looking to experience Dubai’s iconic golden sunsets in style? Then make plans around the newly revamped terrace at SoBe. The vibrant open-air rooftop at W Dubai – The Palm is turning up the heat with unforgettable nights of music, mixology, and memorable moments.

SoBe offers 360-degree panoramic views that capture both the city’s dazzling skyline and the pastel hues of Dubai’s golden hour. As the sun dips below the horizon, the vibe transforms. From laid-back sunset sessions, evenings evolve into high-energy nights, with a regular rotation of live DJs spinning house beats that set the perfect tone for the evening ahead.

SoBe’s mixologists take centre stage with expertly crafted cocktails. From tropical infusions to bold classics with a Miami twist, every sip pairs perfectly with the lounge’s tapas-style bites and dishes, making SoBe not just a spot for drinks — but dinner with a view too.

Sunset Sessions

Running from 5pm to 8pm Sunday to Friday, SoBe’s Sunset Sessions are your golden ticket to one of Dubai’s most scenic happy hours. Enjoy a buy one, get one free promo on special cocktails while listening to a chilled-out sundowner soundtrack. Whether you’re hosting visitors, catching up with your mates after work, or planning an alfresco date night, it’s the perfect way to wind into the evening.

Scandalous Ladies’ Night

Wednesdays at SoBe are all about glitz, glamour, and your favourite ladies. From 8pm to 11pm, Scandalous Ladies’ Night invites you to dance the night away with free-flowing bubbles, live DJ sets, and captivating Latin dance performances. Add those sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah, and you’ve got the ultimate midweek night out.

So for sunsets, soundtracks, and stunning skyline views, SoBe is the place to be.

What: SoBe

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

Book: sobedubai.com/happenings

Visit: @sobedubai