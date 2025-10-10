Sponsored: Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the World Surf League returns to Abu Dhabi this October

The second Surf Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic takes place from 24 to 26 October 2025 on Hudayriyat Island. The weekend will feature top international longboard surfers, live music, a lively festival atmosphere, and a full programme of activities for all ages. The event also reinforces Surf Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for surfers from around the world.

World-class surfing

Elite male and female surfers will compete over three days of thrilling longboard action. Big names include Steven Sawyer from South Africa, Alison Lemoigne from France, and five-time World Champion Taylor Jensen from the USA. Spectators can watch nine hours of surfing each day from rooftop decks that offer panoramic views of the waves.

Live entertainment and festival fun

This year’s event is bigger than ever. The weekend will end with a live concert from surf musician Donavon Frankenreiter. There will also be a lively festival atmosphere with food trucks, interactive activities for children and plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Premium Surf Club experience

For a truly premium experience, choose the Surf Club Package, which gives you exclusive access to NALU’s restaurant and pool for a comfortable and stylish way to enjoy the event.

The details

If you cannot attend the Surf Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic in person, you can still catch all the action from anywhere in the world. The event will be live streamed on worldsurfleague.com, giving fans the chance to watch every wave, follow their favourite surfers, and experience the excitement of the competition.

General Admission is free for all visitors, but hospitality tickets and premium Surf Club Packages can be booked online.

Location: Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Friday 24 October to Sunday 26 October 2025, doors open 8am until late

Packages: General Admission is free, hospitality and Surf Club Packages available at surfabudhabi.com

Contact: hello@surfabudhabi.com

@surfabudhabi