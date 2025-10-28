Speakeasies in Dubai are full of surprises waiting to be uncovered

Dubai’s nightlife is packed with big, bright venues, but sometimes it’s the hidden ones that make the biggest impression. From secret bars behind sandwich shops to music-filled lounges tucked behind record stores, these speakeasies are the city’s coolest hidden gems. Whether you’re after a quiet night out or a lively spot to dance the evening away, here are some must-visit speakeasies in Dubai to add to your list.

Moonshine

Tucked behind Wise Guys deli in DIFC, Moonshine looks like an ordinary sandwich shop at first. Step through a green fridge door, though, and you’ll enter a moody mirrored corridor that leads into this mysterious hideout. The bar serves creative takes on classic cocktails, paired with tasty small plates. As the night goes on, it turns into a buzzing late-night spot with DJs and a party atmosphere.

Location: Behind the green fridge door, Gate District, The Marble Walk, DIFC

Times: Daily from 6pm till late

Contact: (052) 450 7795

@moonshinedubai

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

This one’s for the music lovers. To reach Honeycomb Hi-Fi, you’ll need to walk through a record shop before entering a cosy, studio-style bar. It’s known as the Middle East’s first “listening izakaya,” blending a love of music with great Japanese food and expertly mixed drinks. Expect a steady flow of great tunes from resident and guest DJs, creating a lively, feel-good vibe all night long.

Location: Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay

Times: Daily 6pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 412 6666

@honeycombhifi

Voyage by Amelia

Hidden above the popular Amelia Lounge, Voyage offers a private escape in the heart of Downtown Dubai. This stylish spot combines sleek design with a twist. The atmosphere is intimate, making it ideal for date nights or a more relaxed night out away from the crowds.

Location: Address Sky View Dubai, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily 7pm till late

Contact: (04) 328 2805

@amelialoungedubai

Chanca by Coya

What was once a private dining room at Coya has transformed into one of Dubai’s most exclusive music lounges. Chanca by Coya offers something different every night – from cool R&B tracks and international DJs to lively weekend events with bottle service and creative cocktails. It’s the kind of place that effortlessly mixes fine dining with a party vibe.

Location: Inside Coya, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

Times: Thursday to Saturday, 7pm till late

Contact: (04) 316 9600

@coyadubai

The Red Leopard Room

Dubai Marina’s newest speakeasy is as luxurious as it is mysterious. The Red Leopard Room at W Dubai, Mina Seyahi is hidden just off the hotel lobby, concealed behind plush burgundy curtains. Inside, deep red tones, velvet seating and dim lighting create an elegant setting inspired by one of the world’s most iconic drinks – the Negroni. A collaboration with House of Negroni, this bar serves an expertly curated menu that traces the cocktail’s Italian roots through to modern versions. Non-alcoholic options are also available, along with Italian-style bites to match.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily 4pm to 1am

@redleopardroom

