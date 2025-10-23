It’s almost ‘touch gloves’ time at UFC 321, but before the octagon lights up, you’ll want your weekend plans locked in

UFC 321 is heading to Etihad Arena this Saturday, and it’s shaping up to be an all-action night of knockouts and noise on Yas Island. Whether you’re making the trip from Dubai, booking a last-minute staycation to skip the traffic, or simply looking for a great dinner spot before the fights begin, here’s your complete game plan for fight night.

Parking and transport

If you’re travelling from Dubai, take the E11 south towards Abu Dhabi. The journey usually takes around 45 minutes without traffic, though it’s wise to leave early if you’re heading down with friends or planning a quick pit stop. From Sharjah, take the E311 or E611 to connect to the E11 southbound.

Those already in Abu Dhabi centre are just a short 25-minute drive away to Yas Island. Head out early, grab dinner nearby and settle in before the crowds arrive.

Parking is available at Etihad Arena, but it fills up fast. Get there early to secure a close spot, or park at Yas Mall and take the free air-conditioned shuttle that runs every few minutes… a five-minute ride that feels a bit like VIP treatment.

Taxis are another great option. There are plenty across Abu Dhabi and you can easily book through Careem or Uber.

Hotels near to Etihad Arena

The fights go on into the early hours of Sunday morning, so a nearby hotel might be your best corner man. Skip the post-event traffic and stay close to the action with one of these Yas Island spots and turn it into a mini staycation.

Hilton Abu Dhabi

A contemporary waterfront hotel where guests enjoy stylish rooms, dining at Café del Mar and complimentary access to Yas Island’s top theme parks, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld.

Location: Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Check in 3pm, check out 11am

Contact: (02) 208 6888

Park Inn by Radisson

Relax by the beach or the pool, hit the spa, or tee off at Yas Links the next day. The hotel’s within minutes of Etihad Arena, making it ideal for a walk home to skip the traffic.

Location: Yas Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Check-in 3pm, Check-out 12pm

Contact: (02) 656 2222

Crowne Plaza

A lively stay packed with dining outlets, an outdoor pool, fitness centre and kids’ club. You’re minutes from Etihad Arena. Ideal for fight fans.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Check-in 3pm, Check-out 12pm

Contact: (800) 012 0003

Where to eat before

Get to Yas Island early and fuel up before the fists start flying. Yas Bay Waterfront has plenty of great dining spots just a short walk from Etihad Arena.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

A rooftop favourite with stunning Yas Bay views, serving Mediterranean and Asian flavours in tapas-style portions. The perfect pre-fight spot for a few drinks and dinner.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 5pm to 3am

Contact: (050) 601 1194

@siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Asia Asia

Chic interiors, a stylish crowd and a menu full of Asian favourites from sushi to dim sum. Great for dinner with a view before heading into the arena.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Mon to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 1am, Sat 2pm to 1am

Contact: (02) 235 8663

@asiaasiaabudhabi

Barbossa

Turn up the heat with Latin American flair, vibrant beats and colourful cocktails. It’s lively, loud and a great warm-up before the main event.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am

Contact: (050) 185 8068

@barbossa_auh

EL&N London

Pretty in pink and perfect for a quick bite or coffee before the first bell. It’s one of the most Instagrammable cafés in Abu Dhabi and just steps from the arena.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (02) 883 9395

@elan_cafe

NURI Grill & Bar

A What’s On award-winner for Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant. Expect premium cuts, Korean flair and a stylish atmosphere.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 1am

Contact: (054) 211 5151

@nurigrillbar

UFC 321 details

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Saturday 25 October, from evening until early hours of Sunday morning

Contact: etihadarena.ae