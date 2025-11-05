Sponsored: From the brand new Versilia Brunch to a Dubai Design Week Takeover

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates invites guests to discover an array of curated experiences this November, crafted to delight foodies, entice design aficionados and get silly season lovers all excited for what’s to come.

Here are 5 unmissable events to bookmark.

Vera Versilia Brunch with Live Entertainment

Be transported to the sun-soaked Italian Riviera with the Saturday brunch at Vera Versilia. A tribute to Ferragosto, Italy’s beloved midsummer holiday, enjoy a long, leisurely feast every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Step out onto the exquisite outdoor terrace, right next to the pool, and feel instantly transported to a chic Italian villa. Soak in the ambience with modern Italian beats, live music and a menu that begins with an elegant crudo tower, before moving into delectable mains of seasonal pasta and veal scaloppine al limone.

Where: Vera Versilia

When: 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne. Dhs200 extra for pool access

Book: (0)50 598 9051, reservations@veraversilia.ae

White Truffle menu

Discover the indulgence of the season and sample Vera Versilia’s menu of classics that celebrate the prestigious Italian truffle. Be transported to the esteemed estates of

San Pietro a Pettine, where the truffle’s singular aroma tells a story of unparalleled quality, through dishes like the buttery tagliolini and succulent Wagyu striploin.

Where: Vera Versilia

When: Daily from 12pm through November

Book: (0)50 598 9051, reservations@veraversilia.ae

Aspen Cafe x Montblanc

The Tree of Writing is a unique and immersive pop-up installation created by Montblanc, now in residence at the Kempinski Hotel in Mall of the Emirates. A dazzling living hub where artistry takes centre stage, admire it at the hotel lobby until November 9, coinciding with Dubai Design Week 2025. Inviting audiences to calm their minds and let their thoughts flow freely, it’s a powerful symbol of growth and interconnectedness, while celebrating the written word. As part of the activation, visitors can enjoy personalised postcards crafted by a local calligrapher daily from 3pm to 7pm, and experience a special Montblanc-themed afternoon tea menu, served daily in the Aspen Café at the Kempinski Mall of the Emirates.

Where: Aspen Cafe

When: until November 9

Price: Dhs200 for one, Dhs375 for two

Book: (0)4 409 5999, dining.moe@kempinski.com

Live entertainment at Salero Tapas & Bodega

An authentic Spanish restaurant laced with modern flair, Salero’s weekly happenings include a quintessential aperitivo, ladies’ night and traditional mirienda. But they dial up the ante each evening with a regular rotation of live music, further enhancing the vibrant ambience. On Tuesday and Thursday, a live singer and guitarist entertain guests, while those making reservations on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday can look forward to pulsing flamenco performances.

Where: Salero Tapas & Bodega

When: Tuesday to Saturday

Book: (0)4 409 5888, dining.moe@kempinski.com

Festive

Enjoy magical family moments and seasonal celebrations that extend from November into early 2026. From cosy getaways in the Aspen Ski Chalets to the 20th anniversary stollen charity event, tree lighting ceremonies and fabulous Christmas and New Year’s spreads, there are endless reasons to celebrate the holidays at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

Explore: Festive brochure

