Sponsored: Asado Nights by Chef Rodrigo is back at Park Hyatt Dubai and it returns with a brand new look and feel

This year’s edition celebrates not just incredible food, but also the creative spirit behind it. Inspired by the traditions of Argentine fire cooking and shaped by contemporary artistry, the experience has been reimagined for a new season.

An Argentine chef with a world of experience

Born in Argentina, Chef Rodrigo brings more than twenty years of culinary expertise to the table. His career spans some of the most acclaimed kitchens across Spain and France, including Michelin starred restaurants. For Asado Nights, he draws on his roots while introducing modern techniques and flavours that make the menu feel both authentic and new.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asado Nights by Chef Rodrigo (@asadonights)

Creative touches by artist Hakim Idriss

For the first time, Asado Nights features a collaboration with artist Hakim Idriss. His creative vision shapes the identity of this year’s experience, from the bespoke menu design to artistic accents woven throughout the venue. A custom artwork will also be unveiled to mark the connection between craft, cuisine and creativity.

A new wine pairing experience

Guests can also enjoy an exclusive wine pairing menu available only on selected dates each month. The first edition highlights Argentinian wines chosen to enhance the flavours of the grill. The pairings will evolve and expand over time, giving returning guests something new to enjoy with every visit.

More than a meal

Asado Nights is part of Park Hyatt’s global Masters of Food and Wine programme, a series celebrating the craftsmanship of chefs, mixologists and artisans around the world. The experience is designed to tell a story, bringing together flavour, fire and artistic expression in one memorable evening.

The details

Location: Park Hyatt, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai

Times: Tuesday to Saturday, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: A la carte menu

Contact: (04) 602 1814

@asadonights