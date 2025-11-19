Sponsored: Every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm in Business Bay, with sharing menus, live stations, and sing-along energy

Brunch that lets you be the headliner. Mama Shelter Dubai has launched Mama Karaoke Brunch, a high-spirited Saturday session that blends generous sharing plates, live stations, and the kind of sing-along soundtrack that turns a table into a stage. It runs every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm inside Mama Restaurant at Mama Shelter Dubai, with a set-up designed for groups who like their weekend plans loud, lively, and a little bit theatrical.

The mood is classic Mama. Colour-popped interiors, easygoing staff, and a playlist that nudges you to grab the mic. Between tracks, the kitchen keeps the pace with a crowd-pleasing spread built for passing and sharing. You get the social flow of a party with the comfort of a sit-down, so no one has to choose between a chorus and a second helping.

Packages keep things simple. Dhs249 gets you the Sing & Sip option with a sharing menu, live stations, and soft drinks. Dhs399 levels up to Sing, Sip & Spin with grapes, spirits, and bottled hops. For a splash of sparkle, Dhs449 brings the full Sing, Sip, Sparkle line-up with sparkling included. The format is made for birthdays, big-group catch-up’s and “we need a plan” Saturdays when the weather says go out and the vibe says stay out.

Karaoke is woven through the afternoon with a hosted feel and a queue that keeps things moving, so you will get your moment at the mic without losing your seat or your appetite. First-timers can ease in with a duet, veterans can go full power ballad, and everyone gets to leave with a story.

Location : Mama Restaurant, Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay

When: Every Saturday, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs249 for the soft package; Dhs399 for house and Dhs449 for the sparkling package

Book here.