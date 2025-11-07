Sponsored: Over 25 labels, guided pours, curated canapés and three deep-dive masterclasses, all on November 14

Clear your Friday night plans, or better yet, circle the date. On November 14, 7pm to 11pm, Le Clos is taking over the Bulgari Hotel Yacht Club for The Taste of Whisky, an upscale evening built for curious sippers and seasoned collectors alike. Picture waterfront views, brand ambassadors at the pour, and a room lined with more than 25 whisky houses to explore at your own pace.

This isn’t just a walk-around. The format blends guided tastings with curated canapés, so you can move from a Highland malt to a Japanese icon with something savoury in between, pausing for the stories that make each dram land. Expect names like Glenmorangie, Royal Salute, Gordon & MacPhail, Nikka and more, with experts on hand to decode cask talk, finish styles and flavour maps without the jargon.

If you want to go deeper, there are limited-seat masterclasses running through the evening (booked in addition to your main ticket). Royal Salute hosts The Art of Blending; Gordon & MacPhail lifts the lid on the thinking behind releasing ultra-aged expressions; and Le Clos La Réserve opens a window into its collector cask programme, catnip for anyone flirting with the idea of owning a barrel. Seats are finite, so consider locking one in when you grab your tickets.

General admission is Dhs420 and masterclasses are Dhs250 per session. Tickets are available via Platinumlist. Dress sharp, arrive on time, and give yourself the full four-hour window; this is the kind of tasting that rewards an unhurried lap of the room and a second pass at your favourites.

Location: Bulgari Hotel Yacht Club, Dubai

When: Friday, November 14, 7pm to 11pm

