Planning a trip to the UAE? Don't miss the Open-Fire Food Festival Nusset in Al Ain's UNESCO Heartland – the rising-star chef experience creating all the buzz

Calling all foodies and adventurers. If you’re travelling to Abu Dhabi any time soon, we have your itinerary sorted. Well, one of them, at least.

Cucina Del Sul’s popular Meats & Mountains food festival returns, taking place at the stunning Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain, which is only about a two-hour drive from Abu Dhabi.

The highly anticipated outdoor food festival is back for two weekends only – Saturday November 29 and Saturday December 20. Created by husband-and-wife duo Ola El Jaroudi and Tarek Sultani, Meats & Mountains promises a one-of-a-kind celebration of BBQ and adventure under the stars.

Think open-air dining, live-fire feasts, and live music that sets the perfect mountain-night vibe, right in the heart of a unique desert oasis.

Where nature, gastronomy, and culture meet

Guests can indulge in an array of live-fire BBQ delights, from hanging tomahawks and ribeyes to smashed burgers and other flame-grilled favourites, complemented by traditional Emirati sweets like Lugaimat and Karak.

Beyond the unmissable food pop-ups, there will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family. Little ones can enjoy kite-flying sessions and marshmallow roasting by the bonfire, while adventure seekers can hike, bike, or ride camels along ancient trails and explore archaeological wonders across the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site.

All this is accompanied by live performances by talented homegrown musicians, making it a day-to-night experience everyone will remember.

Supported by Meat Avenue and Transmed, the festival is a must-visit for food lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. It’s everything you love about live fire cooking, the outdoors, and an awesome community all in one beautiful setting.

Fancy spending the night under the stars with your closest ones? For those who want to make a night of it, there are exclusive accommodation offers at the nearby camping, glamping, and hotel partners – an ideal way to enjoy an off-the-grid Al Ain getaway.

Tickets for Meats & Mountains are on sale now, priced at SAR367 (Dhs360) for adults and SAR92 (Dhs90) for children below 12. Plus, kids under five go free. You can get the tickets here.

So, grab your crew, bring your appetite, and immerse yourself in a festival where nature, food and culture collide – it’s time to jet-set and dig in.

Location: Meats & Mountains, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain, UAE

Timings: Nov 29 & Dec 20, 3.30pm till late

Cost: SAR367 (Dhs360) for adults and SAR92 (Dhs90) for children below 12. Book your tickets here.

