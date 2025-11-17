Sponsored: The Market Orient invites guests on a stylish culinary journey in the heart of Dubai Mall

There’s a new dining destination to make plans around at Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. From Q Food & Beverage Group, the creators of memorable dining concepts like Huqqa and Huqqabaz comes The Market Orient, a brand new culinary concept that bridges Anatolian heritage with modern Mediterranean flair.

Stepping into The Market Orient feels like embarking on a flavour-rich voyage across continents. The restaurant – sitting pretty on the third floor of Fashion Avenue – mirrors the vibrancy of a global marketplace, designed as a place where cultures meet, stories are shared, and recipes evolve through time.

This spirit of discovery carries through the entire menu, which features bold East-meets-West creations. Vibrant mezze, baked-to-order flatbreads, and indulgent porcini risotto are some standout features on a menu that pays homage to tradition while embracing contemporary finesse.

Authenticity is woven into every dish. Freshly baked simit, delicate börek, rich menemen, and classical Turkish coffee showcase the restaurant’s Anatolian roots. Signature favourites such as the Iskender Kebab, tender beef layered atop toasted pita in a silky tomato-butter sauce, and the sizzling Sac Kavurma deliver pure comfort. Meanwhile, lighter creations like the Market Meze Platter and Gambero Rosso with citrus zest bring a refreshing Mediterranean brightness – perfect for a mid-shopping spree pit stop.

The setting is just as striking as the food. Designed with understated luxury, the space blends natural textures, curved forms, and a soft neutral palette to evoke a serene Mediterranean villa infused with warm Oriental character. Sunlight washes over marble tables and handcrafted ceramics by day, while evenings glow with golden ambience, making it an ideal retreat for long lunches, intimate dinners, or post-shopping indulgence.

From breakfast spreads and leisurely lunches to elegant dinners and afternoon tea, it perfectly captures the cosmopolitan spirit of Dubai: refined, rooted, and effortlessly chic.

Where: 3rd Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall

Reservations: 800 487 72

Visit: @themarketorient