Haka, heritage and a live Q&A with rugby greats led by former New Zealand captain Sean Fitzpatrick

Rugby fans, this is your cue, on Tuesday, November 25, Jumeirah Beach Hotel hosts a special Altrad x All Blacks experience that blends on-the-ground fan access with a powerful slice of New Zealand culture. Expect a traditional welcome, a stirring haka, and an evening with All Blacks greats led by iconic former captain Sean Fitzpatrick, all set against the Arabian Gulf at one of Dubai’s most recognisable hotels.

The programme opens at Janat Al Bahar from 4.30pm, where guests are introduced to Māori customs, including a Ngāti Koroha welcome, haka and waiata. It is designed to feel intimate and authentic, a meet-the-heritage moment before the rugby chat begins. Later, the action moves indoors to Dhow & Anchor (D&A), the hotel’s classic British gastropub, for a 7pm to 9.30pm session that turns into a living scrapbook of All Blacks history. This is where the team will unveil a new “Wall of Heroes” with a commemorative table plaque and signed jerseys, followed by a live Q&A that peels back the curtain on elite rugby: leadership, legacy and the stories that never make the highlight reels.

It is not just photos and autographs, though there will be plenty of those. Tickets include a three-course sharing menu and two hours of selected beverages, with premium seating available for fans who want to be close to the mic and take home an exclusive gift bag. If you have ever wanted to ask an All Black about match-day mindset or what the jersey really means, this is the room to do it.

The All Blacks’ legacy is about more than trophies. It is culture, community and a standard that has influenced sport well beyond rugby. Setting that conversation in Dubai, with a proper Māori welcome and time for fans to connect, makes this feel less like a promo stop and more like a one-night clubhouse for the game’s most storied shirt.

The event takes place November 25 at Jumeirah Beach Hotel; the cultural segment runs 4.30pm at Janat Al Bahar, with the fan evening at Dhow & Anchor from 7pm to 9.30pm. Packages include dining and drinks, and start from Dhs500 for standard, with premium options starting at Dhs1000. Book via www.jumeirah.com

