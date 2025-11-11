DIFC Art Nights returns to celebrate art, culture, and innovation under the night sky

Winter is officially here, and with it comes the return of one of the city’s most anticipated art events – DIFC Art Nights.

Marking its milestone 20th edition, the financial district’s art festival returns from November 13 to 16 with more than 200 captivating artworks by over 150 artists. Representing over 100 nationalities, the showcase brings together a rich tapestry of cultures and perspectives from around the world. And you will be able to enjoy the experience under the night’s sky.

Though set in the heart of the financial district, this milestone edition is going all out in its celebration of art, culture, and creativity. Here’s what awaits over four art-filled nights.

Immersive experiences

Over DIFC Art Nights, go and immerse yourself in a first-of-its-kind installation that is set to transform Gate Village into a realm of light and motion. It has been created by Elevision in collaboration with kanvas and curated by Astrid Lesuisse.

Want to see an art piece come to life in front of your eyes? Phoenix Art Group is bringing together 20 talented artists to create live paintings during the event. Don’t forget to spot artist Nour Bazarbashi working live on a wall during the art showcase.

Want more videos that will pop on your ‘Gram? There are five digital showcases, including the UAE premiere of NOWADEUS by Tim Christie & The Grid. The experience will transport visitors through a symphony of visuals, sound, and storytelling, redefining the boundaries of digital art in the region.

Don’t leave the little ones at home, as there will also be family-friendly workshops and musical entertainment throughout the four evenings.

Beyond paint on the canvas, you can also sit in on panel discussions by Christie’s Middle East and ZeeArts Gallery.

Want a little glimpse of what to expect? Here’s a video of DIFC Art Nights that took place last year:

Can’t wait to check it out? DIFC Art Nights officially opens from 6pm to 10pm, and the best news of all? It’s completely free to attend.

For more details, visit difc.com

Location: Gate Village, DIFC

Times: From 6pm to 10pm, November 13 to 16

Cost: Free

