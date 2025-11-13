Live Nation ME launches a new festival series with Posduif, Rubber Duc, Eloff and 4AM, plus Springboks vs Ireland on the big screen

If you have been waiting for a proper taste of home (or you are simply South Africa-curious), circle Saturday, November 22, 2025. AWEH! Fest lands at Garden by Kickers, Dubai Sports City, kicking off a new, year-round festival series that celebrates South African music, food, and culture in the UAE. Think live sets, familiar flavours, family vibes, and a big rugby screening to glue it all together.

The debut line-up reads like a playlist from back home: Posduif, Rubber Duc, Eloff, and 4AM bring the sing-along energy and sunny hooks that define a South African day out. Between sets, you will find stalls serving authentic SA eats and drinks (you know the ones), so you can graze while you catch up with friends and meet new faces from the community. There is a dedicated kids’ play area too, so families can make a full afternoon of it without juggling plans.

Because no South African gathering is complete without sport, the festival will also screen Springboks vs Ireland live, the kind of fixture that turns a good vibe into a great one. Expect a crowd that knows its chants, a few nail-biting moments, and the sort of shared roar that travels well beyond the touchline.

More than a one-off, AWEH! Fest is billed as a growing platform for South Africans across the UAE to reconnect with home and share their culture with new audiences, with additional editions planned through the year. It is the most South African thing to do in Dubai, and it is just getting started.

Location: Garden by Kickers, Dubai Sports City

When: Saturday, November 22, 2025



Tickets: Dhs199 and you can book them here

Who’s playing: Posduif, Rubber Duc, Eloff, 4AM

Good to know: Family-friendly with kids’ area; live screening of Springboks vs Ireland; authentic SA food and drinks on site

Images: Supplied