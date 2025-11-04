One night. Two stars. A history-tinged exhibition lands on Sunday, December 28, 2025

Tennis is getting the showbiz treatment in Dubai this winter, with world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka set to face tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios in a one-night exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Billed as Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown, the event promises top-tier hitting wrapped in entertainment flourishes, very Dubai, very end-of-year.

If the name rings a bell, it should. The concept nods to the 1973 Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs spectacle, a cultural moment that still echoes through the sport. Expect plenty of pre-match banter, as Kyrgios rarely misses a microphone, and serious intent from Sabalenka, who has framed the clash as an opportunity to represent the women’s game on a big stage. The mix of personalities is half the fun; the other half is seeing how their weapons translate under exhibition tweaks and arena lights.

For Dubai fans, the setting adds gloss. Coca-Cola Arena has become the city’s go-to for splashy crossovers, concert energy with court-side views, and this booking fits the brief. Organisers are positioning the night as more than a standard hit-and-giggle, with production value and a crowd-pleasing format designed to keep the pace high and the scoreboard moving. Tickets and event details are being handled via the arena, with the official listing live and a pre-registration push rolling out across social.

Sabalenka arrives as the sport’s most imposing ball-striker; Kyrgios, meanwhile, brings serve-plus-showman swagger and a knack for turning rallies into theatre. Whether you go for the competitive curiosity or the end-of-year buzz, it is an easy circle on the calendar: one match, big names, holiday-weekend timing, and a venue built to amplify the moment.

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Sunday, December 28, 2025 at 8pm

Info & tickets: See the official event page here for updates and availability.