It’s easy to plan your social life around the weekend in Dubai – there’s always something happening somewhere. But some of the best restaurants in Dubai get the energy going long before Friday rolls around. And for those of us who (sometimes) can only make plans midweek, the right spot matters even more. You want great food and drinks, a touch of music, and the feel of a weekend night out.

Amazónico

Lush rainforest interiors, Latin American beats, and vibrant energy set the scene at Amazónico, one of DIFC’s most iconic dining spots. Whether you’re popping in for a casual midweek catch-up on the leafy patio with its glittering skyline views or going all out for dinner with the gang, this jungle-inspired spot really knows how to set the mood. The menu is just as vibrant, think Latin American-style small plates, sushi, fresh seafood, and sizzling grills, all spot-on with a well-mixed drink in hand. And if the food doesn’t win you over (though chances are it will), the eye-popping interiors – including 22 species of preserved plants – definitely will. DJs spinning every night from 7pm onwards.

Location: DIFC Pavilion – Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 571 3999 | @amazonicodubai

Alma music & art lounge

Low lighting, velvet booths, and gold details set the tone at Alma – a bar that leans all the way into mood. It’s got a kind of vintage charm that pulls you in quietly and keeps you there long after you planned to leave. It’s perfect for those who choose depth over noise, eye contact over small talk, and a martini that matches the conversation. If you’re into spaces that feel intimate and a little poetic, Alma gets it right.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC

Times: Mon to Sat, 6pm to 2am

Contact: 04 227 5569 | @almabardubai

CLAP

High above DIFC, CLAP is where rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. It feels like stepping into another dimension – where design, music, and energy collide just right. Creative touches are everywhere, the music is perfectly tuned to the room, and the space feels inviting and intimate. If you’re feeling a bit mysterious, just behind it, Ongaku dials things down and turns the volume up. Hidden and dimly lit, it’s where music leads and the energy feels more underground.

Location: CLAP, Gate Village Building 11, Level 9, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (0)4 569 3820 | @clapdxb

Amelia

Amelia channels retro-futuristic steampunk through rich textures, dramatic, low lighting, and dark, moody palettes, setting the stage for a night that feels cinematic. The Japanese-Peruvian menu is polished, but the bar holds its own with a creative cocktail and martini list. Expect a space that makes every drink feel like part of the experience. It’s a spot for those who appreciate detail – in their drink, their setting, and their night.

Location: Downtown, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 328 2805 | @amelia.dubai

Attiko

On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about high-energy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the right ways.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Galaxy bar

Consistently ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, Galaxy Bar is one of Dubai’s not-so-secret top spots – and it’s easy to see why. With its midnight-blue interior, soft velvet textures, and a ceiling that mimics a star-strewn sky, the space exudes quiet opulence. The bar serves a list of crafted, inventive cocktails alongside a selection of wine and spirits. DJs start spinning from 8pm until close.

Location: Gate Village Building 9, DIFC

Timing: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8pm to 3am; Thursday to Saturday, 9pm to 4am (closed Sunday and Monday)

Contact: 050 513 5908 | @galaxybardxb

Ruby Ru by Iris

Set on the second floor of the Marriott Marquis at Jewel of the Creek, Ruby Ru by Iris feels like a Parisian café. Think soft drapes, arched walkways, and a terrace framed in greenery, all opening out to calming views over the creek. It’s the kind of spot that makes sundowners feel like a ritual. The drinks menu leans fresh and fun – citrus-forward gin cocktails, creative tequila blends, and great non-alcoholic options for when you’re not drinking but still want something good in your glass. A DJ spins most nights, but the vibe stays mellow. It’s more about easy energy than full-on party. The the mood strikes that sweet spot between chic and chilled – ideal for unhurried drinks and good conversation.

Location: Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek, Jewel of the Creek, Port Saeed, Dubai

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (054 666 4144. @rubyrudubai

Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish in DIFC does atmosphere like no one else. Think underwater luxe meets Tokyo after-hours – low-lit, richly detailed interiors, dramatic lighting, and a front-row seat to the Burj Khalifa skyline. Music-wise, they have a DJ spinning from 9pm to 2am every night all week, setting the perfect tone for a midweek or weekend night out. Expect creative cocktails like Lychee and Espresso Martinis, alongside a solid list of wine, sake, and spirits.

Location: Sexy Fish, DIFC

Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar brings a new kind of cool to Dubai, combining Berlin’s underground vibe with a jungle-inspired rooftop terrace. While there are no monkeys here, the stunning view of the Museum of the Future more than makes up for it. Regular themed nights attract Dubai’s trendy crowd, with rising regional DJs setting the mood. The drinks menu features playful twists on classics, like the Espresso Martini made with plantation pineapple rum by Martin Hudak.

Location: 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (0)4 568 2525. @monkeybardubai

