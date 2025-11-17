Black Friday 2025 UAE: Your guide to the big sale
Black Friday 2025 UAE is almost here. The best gadgets, tech, beauty, fashion and home must-haves are about to drop in price, and everyone is ready to snap them up. If you want the top deals without endless scrolling or getting caught in the rush, this is your heads-up guide to what’s worth buying and when.
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, 28 November 2025. That’s when retailers worldwide launch their biggest discounts of the year, right after US Thanksgiving. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the US, both online and in-store shops will have major deals. Many start teasing sales as early as mid-November, so keeping an eye out early can help you grab the best picks before they sell out.
Why Black Friday 2025 UAE is a big deal
Originally a US post-Thanksgiving sale, Black Friday has gone global. Today, it’s a race for the best bargains on gadgets, toys, electronics, and home appliances. Discounts can reach 60–80%, making it the perfect time to upgrade your tech, refresh your wardrobe, or stock up on holiday gifts.
Top gadget deals to watch
Here’s a sneak peek at what’s expected this year:
- Smartphones: iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Xiaomi, Realme – discounts up to 50%.
- Laptops & tablets: MacBooks, Surface, ASUS, iPads – up to 60% off.
- Smart home devices: Amazon Echo, Google Nest – up to 50% off.
- Wearables: Apple Watch, Fitbit, Galaxy Watch – 30–45% off.
- Gaming consoles & games: PS5, Xbox Series X – up to 60% off.
- Cameras & drones: Canon, Sony, DJI – 30–50% off.
- TVs & home entertainment: Samsung, LG, Sony 4K/8K TVs – up to 50% off.
- Audio tech: Bose, Sony, AirPods – 40–60% off.
- Smart appliances: Refrigerators, washing machines, other IoT devices – up to 50% off.
Quick tips for smarter shopping
- Start early: Preview deals mid-November.
- Compare prices: Check verified sites to avoid fake discounts.
- Prepare your wishlist: Focus on high-demand items.
- Use promo codes: Many stores offer extra savings.
- Shop safely: Stick to trusted and verified retailers.
