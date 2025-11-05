Dubai’s World Islands will get a Buddha Bar makeover in 2027

Curious about Dubai’s World Islands? Same. Guess what? Buddha Bar is about to make it worth the trip. Hotel rooms, floating homes, jacuzzis, underwater bedrooms, and waterside dining. Surprised? Not really… Just Dubai doing what it does best, and we’re here for it.

Floating residences

Each floating home spans around 4,000 square feet over three levels and sleeps up to eight guests. Rooftop terraces with jacuzzis, sea-level lounges, and underwater bedrooms with views of coral gardens make these homes something very different. The residences are part of a larger hotel and lifestyle development designed to offer space, comfort, and a sense of privacy.

The hotel experience

The Buddha Bar Hotel will feature 162 rooms, a full floor of branded residences, a spa, and Pacific Rim-inspired dining venues. Alongside the floating homes, it will bring music, mood, and design elements the brand is famous for to a unique island setting.

Reviving Dubai’s World Islands

The development forms part of a new wave of investments on The World Islands, following years of dormancy since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors are returning, drawn to the exclusivity and scale of the projects, with villas and island plots selling at record prices. Buddha-Bar’s move marks a milestone in turning the islands into a lifestyle destination.

A global brand lands in Dubai

Founded in Paris in 1996, Buddha-Bar has become a global lifestyle name with hotels, beach clubs, and lounges across the world. The Dhs3 billion World Islands project will be the brand’s first venture into an island setting in the Middle East, combining design, music, and waterfront living in a way that’s distinctly Buddha-Bar.

On the way

The project is expected to open in 2027, setting a new benchmark for Dubai’s luxury island living with immersive experiences, exclusive residences, and standout waterside dining.

