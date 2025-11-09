Sponsored: From rooftop parties to beachfront BBQs, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk have something for everyone this festive season

This year, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk are turning JBR into the ultimate festive hotspot. Between December 24 and 31, guests can experience five different celebrations across the two hotels, each offering its own vibe – from elegant Italian dining and sky-high soirées to live music and beachfront fireworks. Whether you’re planning a cosy Christmas dinner or an unforgettable New Year’s Eve countdown, there’s a celebration to match every mood.

A festive celebration to remember

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk are going all out this December with five festive experiences to make your Christmas and New Year’s Eve extra special. Whether you’re after a beachfront BBQ, Italian fine dining, or a lively rooftop party with views of the fireworks, the hotels’ restaurants and lounges have you covered.

Italian charm at Villa Verona

Celebrate the holidays Italian-style at Villa Verona, where guests can enjoy authentic festive menus and live entertainment.

Christmas Eve: Three-course set menu for Dhs285 per person with soft drinks

Christmas Day: Buffet from Dhs299 with a live Italian singer

New Year’s Eve: Five-course set menu from Dhs900 with live music to welcome 2026

Rooftop fun at MarBar

Ring in the new year under the stars at MarBar Rooftop Tapas Bar. The evening includes a set menu, handcrafted cocktails, and a DJ spinning tunes all night long.

New Year’s Eve packages start from Dhs1,250

Beachfront vibes at Wavebreaker

If you love being by the sea, Wavebreaker Beachside Restaurant is hosting a laid-back New Year’s Eve BBQ buffet with a live band, DJ, and unbeatable views of the Ain Dubai fireworks.

Restaurant area: Dhs1,500 (soft), Dhs1,750 (house)

Beachfront area: Dhs1,950 (house)

Kids 6 to 12: Dhs750, Under 6s: Free

Tiki party at Trader Vic’s JBR

For a fun, tropical twist, Trader Vic’s JBR brings its Polynesian charm to the festive season. Enjoy tiki cocktails, a buffet feast, and live Latin music.

Christmas Day Evening Brunch (8pm to 11pm): From Dhs275

New Year’s Eve: From Dhs900 with live Latin band

Sky-high celebration at Pure Sky Lounge

Take your celebration to new heights at Pure Sky Lounge, located on the 35th floor with breathtaking sea views. Expect a DJ performance, premium drinks, and a festive buffet.

Indoor packages: From Dhs1,100

Marina & Palm terraces: From Dhs1,500

Plan your festive nights out

All festive events take place from December 24 to 31 2025, with celebrations starting from 6.30pm until late across both Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Location: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence

Times: From 6.30pm, December 24 to 31 2025

Contact (050) 700 4785 or (04) 318 2319

@hiltondubai