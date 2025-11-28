Celebrate Christmas the Italian way at Mamabella

Sponsored: Spend Christmas with the Nonnas at Mamabella

Christmas is a magical time of year to spend with loved ones, but if your family isn’t in Dubai and you’re longing for those nostalgic, home-cooked flavours only mums and grandmothers seem to perfect, Mamabella is the next best thing. In fact, it might just be better. This cosy Italian gem delivers all the warmth, comfort, and festive cheer you’d expect from a family Christmas—right in the heart of the desert.

Step inside and you’ll feel Christmassy within seconds. Mamabella has gone all in on the holidays, transforming the space into a full festive wonderland. Think twinkling lights, rich seasonal décor, and even a massive Christmas tree taking pride of place in the restaurant. The decorations are up from the first week of December, giving you plenty of time to soak in the holiday spirit whenever the mood strikes.

Then comes the food—because what’s Christmas without a feast? Mamabella has introduced a fully customised Christmas menu crafted by the iconic Mama Terrasa and Chef Alessandro. Expect a thoughtful blend of signature Italian favourites and festive seasonal dishes, bringing you the best of both culinary worlds. And no one is left out: there’s also an exclusive vegan Christmas menu, ensuring everyone can indulge in authentic Italian flavours and join in the celebrations.

For something extra special, Mamabella’s intimate Cucina Mama private dining experience takes festive dining to a whole new level. Groups of up to 12 guests can host their own private Christmas dinner in this dedicated space, cooking side-by-side with Italian Nonnas and enjoying a wonderfully interactive, heartfelt Christmas experience that feels straight out of an Italian family home.

And throughout it all, the atmosphere stays lively and authentic thanks to live Italian music filling the space—setting the perfect mood for a truly memorable festive season.

