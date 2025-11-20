Sponsored: The Irish Village Christmas Cracker Dubai is back – music, magic, and festive vibes await

The Irish Village is bringing the Christmas Cracker back to Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Sunday, December 14, and it’s bigger than ever. Live music, festive classics, and a party-ready atmosphere come together for an evening that’s perfect for friends, families, or anyone who loves the season.

Live music line-up

Ciaran Fox, Alicia Florez, and Naz Holland are taking the stage with a full 21-piece orchestra to perform all your favourite Christmas hits. From classic carols to feel-good seasonal tunes, this is your chance to sing along and soak up the festive spirit with some of Dubai’s finest vocal talent.

Tickets & prices

Adults (16+) can join the fun for just Dhs99. And here’s the cherry on top – children under 16 are free (maximum two per adult ticket), making this a perfect family outing without breaking the bank. Doors open at 6pm, with the show kicking off at 7pm.

Family-friendly fun

Whether it’s your first visit or you’re returning for another round, the Christmas Cracker has something for everyone. Enjoy the lively atmosphere, festive décor, and music that makes the evening feel genuinely special. Last year was a hit, and this year promises even more excitement.

How to join

Tickets and more details are available at www.theirishvillage.com and dubai.platinumlist.net. Follow @theirishvillagedubai for updates and behind-the-scenes fun leading up to the big night.

Key points at a glance

Back bigger and better than last year

Christmas favourites performed by three of Dubai’s best singers

Under 16s free with adult tickets (max 2 per adult)

Only Dhs99 for all the festive fun

Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Location: The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud, Dubai

Contact: (04) 282 4750 | @theirishvillagedubai

Tickets: Available at www.theirishvillage.com

