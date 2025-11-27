Sponsored: Beach + Christmas = festive fun

JA Ocean View Hotel is bringing festive cheer to JBR with a line-up of Christmas and holiday celebrations across its restaurants and bars. From family-style feasts to lively parties, here’s everything happening this season.

Aqua Restaurant & Bar – Festive Buffet Feasts

Aqua hosts festive buffet dinners on December 24, 25, and January 7 with succulent roasts, classic trimmings, decadent desserts, and free-flowing drinks. A live vocalist adds to the seasonal atmosphere, making it ideal for families.

When: Dec 24 and 25 and Jan 7, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: Dhs 299 soft, Dhs 399 house, Dhs 529 sparkling, Dhs 149 kids

Contact: +971 50 979 6219

OIA – Greek Holiday Brunch

Celebrate with Mediterranean flavours at OIA’s festive brunches on December 25 and January 7. Enjoy sharing-style plates, stunning sea views, and a DJ spinning on Christmas Day.

When: Dec 25 and Jan 7, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs649 sparkling, Dhs149 kids

Bookings: +971 54 997 9881 | eatout.ovh@jaresorts.com

Il Motto Pizzeria – Christmas Day dinner

Il Motto’s Italian-style brunch on December 24 and 25 features antipasti, handcrafted pizzas, and artisanal pastas, paired with your choice of soft, house, or sparkling beverages. A live DJ keeps the mood lively.

When: Dec 24 and 25, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house,Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs149 kids

Contact: +971 56 216 5027 eatout.ovh@jaresorts.com

Offside – Festive jumper and post-brunch parties

Offside brings the pub-style fun with a festive jumper party on December 24 and a post-brunch celebration on December 25. Expect high-energy DJ sets and a hearty festive roast with a drink for Dhs199.

Dec 24 – All day, live Dj from 8pm to 11pm

Dec 25 – All day, live Dj from 6pm to 10pm

Contact: +971 56 522 0219