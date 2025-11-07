Sponsored: From wreaths to fireworks, Saadiyat Beach Club is wrapping up the year with unforgettable festive experiences

If you’re looking for a reason to swap shopping mall chaos for beachside bliss, Saadiyat Beach Club is giving you five. This festive season, the island’s most elegant escape is bringing the holidays to life with everything from wreath-making and roast dinners to champagne toasts under the stars. Saadiyat Beach Club sets the scene for celebrations you won’t forget. Gather your loved ones at one of the region’s most breathtaking beachfront spots and soak up a season filled with warmth, joy, and seaside magic. It’s the perfect place to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Christmas wreath making workshop

Get crafty before the Christmas rush. In partnership with Cherry Blossom, Saadiyat Beach Club’s Christmas Wreath Making Workshop is your chance to design your own festive masterpiece while sipping on something sparkling. It’s creative, calming, and perfectly coastal. Workshops run on November 24 and December 11 from 6pm to 8pm, and it’s Dhs495 per person.

A turkey worth diving into

Hosting at home? The Turkey Swim Away takes the stress out of the season. Expect golden, tender turkey with truffle mash, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and rich jus. There’s also a Roasted Lamb Leg option with mint sauce for those who prefer a twist on tradition. Orders start from Dhs599, available from November 27 to December 31, with delivery to Saadiyat residences. Just remember to order 72 hours ahead.

Thanksgiving dinner done right

On November 27, the club’s Thanksgiving Dinner brings together gratitude, good food, and even better company. Think sharing platters, a classic turkey roulade, and indulgent desserts, all to the tune of live entertainment. Dinner starts from Dhs345 per person, with indoor and al fresco seating.

A Christmas Day to remember

It doesn’t get more picture-perfect than a Christmas Day Brunch by the sea. Expect a grand buffet, fresh seafood, carving stations, and a cheese display to make Santa jealous. Kids can decorate cookies and gingerbread houses while live performers, including singer Wim Hoste, a saxophonist, and a guitarist, will keep spirits bright. Santa himself will make an appearance. Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm on December 25, priced from Dhs570 per person.

Glam & Gold New Year’s Eve

Bid farewell to 2025 in glittering style at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The theme is Glam & Gold, the menu is a global feast, and the vibe is pure celebration. A three-piece Latino band and resident DJ will carry the night straight into 2026 with fireworks lighting up the island. From 8:30pm to 1am on December 31, priced from Dhs849 per person. Book before December 10 to save 10%.

For reservations, call (02) 656 3500 or (050) 132 8425, or email info.sbc@aldarleisure.com.