Sponsored: Celebrate the festive season at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi with teas, brunches, dinners, and dazzling New Year’s Eve parties

It’s the season to go big, sparkle brighter, and celebrate in true Abu Dhabi style. Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl is rolling out a festive lineup that’s nothing short of spectacular, from elegant teas to show-stopping New Year’s Eve parties.

Here’s what’s on this festive season:

Festive Afternoon Tea – Pearl Lounge

Start the holidays on a sweet note with a Festive Afternoon Tea at Pearl Lounge from December 5 to January 7. Unwrap the magic with handcrafted pastries, delicate sandwiches, and premium teas. A little theatre, a lot of indulgence, and just the right touch of holiday glamour make this the perfect festive treat.

Turkey Takeaway at Verso

If you’d rather skip the kitchen stress, Verso’s Turkey Takeaway has you covered. From November 27 to January 7, you can order a perfectly roasted turkey, complete with all the trimmings. Dhs650 for a 5-7kg turkey, orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Verso

On Christmas Eve, Verso transforms into a cosy Italian celebration filled with heart and flavour. Expect a joyful dinner, Santa’s surprise visit, and all the festive feels from 6pm to 10pm, starting from Dhs320 per person. Then on Christmas Day, gather your favourite people at Sahha’s Christmas Brunch. With live DJ tunes, a kids’ corner full of fun, and a feast that delivers on every craving, this one’s all about warmth, laughter, and togetherness. Starting from Dhs320 per person.

Christmas Brunch at Sahha

Whether you’re giggling with the little ones or clinking glasses with friends, this brunch is all about warmth and laughter. Enjoy a kids’ corner, live DJ tunes, and a spread of seasonal delights. Starting from Dhs320 per person from 1pm to 4pm.

Dazzling New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Pearl Lounge

Bid farewell to 2025 with culinary brilliance and stunning sophistication. The Dazzling New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Pearl Lounge takes the spotlight. From 7:30pm to 1am, you’ll dine, dance, and toast to 2026 with a view of the Arabian Gulf glittering in the background. A live band and DJ keep the energy high all night long. Book early to enjoy 25% off until December 10.

Bubbly Bash NYE Afterparty at Lexx

Once midnight strikes, the celebration continues at Lexx’s Bubbly Bash, an adults-only afterparty running from 10pm to 2am. Expect palace views, flowing champagne, and a DJ keeping the dance floor alive. Early birds get 25% off here too, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

Every festive moment at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi is designed to dazzle.

For more information and reservations, visit Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi.