Sponsored: An unmissable flavour feast will delight foodies over a two-day takeover

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is set to host one of Asia’s most celebrated culinary talents this November, as Michelin-starred Chef Bongkoch “Bee” Satongun brings her inventive Thai cuisine to Dubai in partnership with Dilmah Tea.

Best known as the visionary behind Paste Bangkok, a restaurant that proudly retained its Michelin Star from 2018 to 2023, Chef Bee has earned international acclaim for her thoughtful approach to Thai cooking. With a roster of awards under her belt, chef Bee’s signature approach blends deep historical research with modern innovation and continues to redefine perceptions of Thai food and its heritage, artistry and identity.

Guests at Anantara The Palm will have the rare chance to experience her mastery across two exclusive dining events. On Friday November 21, Chef Bee will host a family-style sharing dinner at Mekong, the resort’s signature Asian restaurant. Expect delicacies such as hor mok soufflé with crab and kang kua scallop curry, each dish paired with a fine Dilmah Ceylon tea to complement and elevate the aromatic flavours. The evening, priced at Dhs375 per person, promises a multi-sensory journey that celebrates both Thai culinary tradition and the refined art of tea.

The following day, Saturday, November 22, Chef Bee will take centre stage at the resort’s award-winning Fork & Cork Brunch, a beloved Saturday staple at Crescendo. From 1pm to 4pm, guests can watch the star chef in action at a live station and sample her exquisite creations, enhanced by bespoke Dilmah tea pairings. Prices start from Dhs450 per person.

“This is a rare and exciting moment,” says Dominic Petzold, Executive Chef at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. “Chef Bee is a master of her craft. Her work represents a culinary tradition that is centuries old, yet she renders it with such clarity and modern grace. Paired with the exceptional teas from globally renowned family tea business Dilmah, this will be a one-of-a-kind experience for Dubai’s dining community.”

Reservations can be made now via (0)4 567 8888 or anantara.com.