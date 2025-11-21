This may surprise newcomers, but did you know Christmas markets in Dubai look like this?

Forget snow-covered streets and cosy European squares – right here in Dubai, the holiday spirit comes alive under swaying palm trees, twinkling lights, and bustling markets filled with festive cheer. From glittering decorations to spotting Santa riding a camel (and even an abra), the city transforms into a surprisingly magical Christmas wonderland.

Whether you’re a holiday enthusiast or just curious about seasonal traditions in unexpected places, these Christmas markets in Dubai offer a celebration like no other.

Here are five Christmas markets in Dubai for the whole family

Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

Fort Island transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland this festive season with an immersive market, a 36-foot Christmas tree, and a live band playing seasonal tunes. You can also go on the North Pole train ride, have a go at the snow fight zone, get your thrills by bungee jumping or go for a spin on the Venetian carousel. Best of all, it’s free entry.

Location: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Date/Time: December 5 to 31

Cost: Free entry

Contact: jumeirah.com; @madinatjumeirah

Winter City at Expo City Dubai

Winter City returns to Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai, telling the story of the Candy Cane Comet, a guiding light that shines only with the help of children. There will be activities, a signature market, and workshops, plus live entertainment and seasonal dishes. A tree lighting ceremony takes place every evening, adding to the festive cheer.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

When: December 6 to 31, from 4pm

Cost: Dhs50, under 3s free

Contact: expocitydubai.com

Winter District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Winter District is setting up once again at Emirates Towers this festive season. Visitors can enjoy fun food concepts and plenty of kids’ activities, including Santa’s grotto, inflatables, and a huge Christmas tree. Additionally, there will be games, workshops, an escape room, and live entertainment.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

When: December 13 to 28

Contact: winterdistrict.com

Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

You can’t get any closer to the winter vibes than Ski Dubai and thankfully its magical winter wonderland returns this December. The destination will get a makeover with festive décor and there will be plenty of activities and warm treats to be enjoyed, including a hot chocolate. And of course, you can meet and greet Santa and enjoy the snow park’s cool activities.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Date/Time: December 1 to 25

Costs: From Dhs160

Contact: skidxb.com

*What’s On Festive Guide*

Winter waterfront experience at Festival Bay

Over the festive season, the waterfront district of Dubai Festival City Mall transforms into a lively winter escape. Families will be able to explore festive markets, join creative workshops, play games, and take photos among glowing light trails.

Location: Festival Bay, outside Dubai Festival City Mall by the waterfront, Dubai

Date/Time: TBC

Costs: Free

Contact: @dubaifestivalcitymall

Images: Supplied and Instagram