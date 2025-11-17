The UAE is showcasing its ambitious space plans at Dubai Airshow with two major projects

The country’s latest satellite, Satellite 813, and the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt are giving space and aviations fans a close-up look at the future of the UAE.

Satellite 813 marks a milestone for the the UAE

One of the most popular exhibits at the UAE Space Agency stand is Satellite 813, the first satellite project in the UAE to be developed collaboratively by engineers from multiple countries in the region.

According to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson at the stand said that launch preparations are almost complete. They added the satellite could be sent into orbit by the end of November or in the first week of December, depending on final conditions.

Once in space, Satellite 813 will operate for five years, providing constant data to support climate research, environmental monitoring, and agriculture studies. Its hyperspectral and panchromatic imaging technology will help scientists across the region understand changing weather patterns and land use.

UAE plans mission to the asteroid belt

Another highlight at the Airshow is the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, known as EMA. This long-term mission will see the UAE’s MBR Explorer spacecraft travel around five billion kilometres through the inner solar system before reaching the belt of asteroids located between Mars and Jupiter.

Khaleej Times reports that a UAE representative at the stand explained the mission will last eight years. During this time, the probe will make close flybys of seven carefully selected asteroids. At the final stage, the spacecraft will land on one asteroid to collect data and take detailed images from the surface.

The mission is designed to study water-rich asteroids and gather information about the early solar system. It also opens doors for the UAE private sector to take part in space engineering and mission planning.

With Satellite 813 ready for launch within weeks and the asteroid mission moving towards its final stages, the UAE is demonstrating its growing role in regional and global space research and technology.

Images: What’s On and Space Government UAE