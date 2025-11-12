Dubai and Abu Dhabi outshine New York, Singapore and Hong Kong, becoming global hotspots for high-net-worth individuals

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are firmly on the map for the world’s ultra wealthy, claiming top spots in global wealth rankings. With a mix of lifestyle appeal, business opportunity and family-friendly infrastructure, the UAE is attracting high-net-worth individuals from across the globe, reshaping what it means to live and invest in the Middle East.

Global wealth rankings

According to Savills Middle East’s HNWI Hotspot Index, Dubai leads the charts while Abu Dhabi ranks fifth, outpacing traditional financial hubs like New York, Singapore and Hong Kong. Other cities rounding out the top 10 include Monaco, Los Angeles, Miami, Aspen and London. The index evaluated nearly 100 cities worldwide, measuring business environment, lifestyle, legacy planning and privacy.

Why the UAE appeals

The survey highlights a global trend: wealthy individuals are prioritising lifestyle, well-being and family considerations over conventional financial hubs. “Globally, we’re seeing the world’s wealthy look beyond traditional financial hubs in favour of destinations that deliver lifestyle, well-being and family appeal alongside business opportunity,” says Kelcie Sellers, associate director of Savills World Research.

The UAE offers all three. From world-class education and seamless connectivity to a forward-looking economy, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are attracting both families and business leaders seeking long-term homes.

Also read

UAE 2026: 9 ways life across the Emirates will change next year

Dubai’s rapid rise

Dubai’s millionaire population has doubled over the past decade. The city now boasts 81,200 millionaires, 237 centimillionaires and 20 billionaires, according to the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025. Dubai also ranks globally for international schools, lifestyle, and favourable tax structures, including no inheritance, capital gains or wealth taxes.

Abu Dhabi’s competitive edge

Abu Dhabi draws high-net-worth individuals with its economic competitiveness, connectivity, and increasing corporate and sovereign investment. Both cities are viewed less as short-term investment hubs and more as stable, long-term residences.

The future of wealth in the UAE

Emerging regional destinations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also gaining attention, while Millennials and Gen Z stand to inherit over $18 trillion globally. Younger generations favour cities that align with values like sustainability, digital infrastructure, and quality of life – factors that keep Dubai and Abu Dhabi at the forefront.

Images: What’s On archive