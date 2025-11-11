Dubai’s first crewed air taxi has just landed at Al Maktoum International Airport

Dubai just reached another milestone in future transport as the city’s first crewed air taxi flight successfully travelled from Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, marking a major step towards the official air taxi launch expected in 2026.

A first for Dubai

The trial flight was announced by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai after he reviewed the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) latest transport and infrastructure projects.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Ahead of next year’s air taxi launch, the first crewed eVTOL flight took off from Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport, while the city’s first vertiport is under development near Dubai International Airport.”

He added that these innovations aim to make Dubai’s transport network more connected, pedestrian-friendly, and sustainable – helping achieve the goal of making Dubai the best city to live and work.

A step towards the 2026 launch

The air taxi project was first announced in February 2023 when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, joined Sheikh Hamdan to witness the signing of an agreement to launch the service.

The project is being led by Joby Aviation, a global leader in aerial taxi development, alongside Skyports Infrastructure, which will build and manage the vertiports – special take-off and landing zones for the flying taxis.

Connecting the city from above

When launched, Dubai’s air taxis will connect with the city’s wider public transport network, offering a faster and more futuristic way to travel. The aim is to ease congestion and give residents and visitors a new way to move around the city, all while keeping sustainability and innovation at the heart of the project.

Image: What’s On Archive