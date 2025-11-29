Dubai Yoga takes over the city this weekend

Dubai Yoga is set to bring the community together one last time for Dubai Fitness Challenge as it reaches its final chapter for 2025. After a month packed with free classes, early-morning runs and citywide workouts, Dubai Yoga promises a slow, calming way to close out the celebrations. It is the moment thousands have been waiting for as the city prepares for a huge sunset session to finish the fitness month in true Dubai style.

Take a look at the Dubai Run held last weekend:

A big finish to a busy fitness month

Dubai Fitness Challenge has delivered a full month of movement, motivation and memorable moments. From Dubai Ride to the Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road just last weekend, more than 307,000 people took part, turning the city blue in matching shirts.

Sunset yoga at Zabeel Park

The final flagship event of 2025, Dubai Yoga, takes place on Sunday November 30 at Zabeel Park. Thousands are expected to roll out their mats at the base of the Dubai Frame for one huge sunset yoga session. The idea is to stretch, breathe deeply and find a moment of quiet as the sun sets over the skyline. It is set to be one of the most scenic and peaceful moments of the entire challenge.

Free for everyone

The event welcomes all ages and all levels, whether you’re trying yoga for the first time or already practise regularly. It is completely free to join, but registration on dubaiyoga.ae is essential to secure your place. When you sign up, you can also choose from dedicated family areas and ladies-only zones for added comfort.

What to know before you go

Organisers recommend wearing comfortable clothing and respecting local cultural norms, such as avoiding crop tops. Bring your own mat, arrive with enough time to settle in, and get ready for one final feel-good moment as Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 comes to an end. With the skyline glowing at sunset and the city moving as one, Dubai Yoga is set to be a perfect close to an energetic month.

Location: Zabeel Park

Cost: Free

Registration: dubaiyoga.ae

Image: Gulf News