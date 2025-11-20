Sponsored: The Region’s First Festival of Cake turns Al Wasl Plaza into a giant playground of sweet treats

Dubai, get ready for a sweet surprise: the region’s first Festival of Cake lands at Expo City Dubai from November 28 to December 2, making Al Wasl Season even sweeter. Transforming Al Wasl Plaza into a 110,000 sqft centrepiece of cakes, cookies, coffee and creativity, it’s set to be a flavour-packed five days of unmissable entertainment. Think 100-plus live shows, 25 celebrity chefs, 1,000s of desserts and the world-famous CAKE PICNIC.

Here’s 5 reasons to check out the Festival of Cake.

It’s home to the UAE’s first Original CAKE PICNIC

It’s the sweetest rule ever: No Cake. No Entry. All the way from the USA, the CAKE PICNIC lands in Dubai for its first-ever Middle East edition. Guests are invited to whip up their favourite creation and bring it along to a record-breaking outdoor feast, bringing people together over their shared love of cake.

Baking legends are the cherry on top

Over 25 huge headliners in the baking world will unite at Expo City Dubai for the occasion. Leading the lineup is Rich Myers, founder of viral UK dessert empire Get Baked, famous for his 24-layer chocolate icon Bertha. Joining him is Brooke Bellamy, the powerhouse behind Aussie TikTok sensation, Brooki Bakehouse.

Budding bakers can show off their skills at the Festival of Cake Bake-Off powered by Bosch

The competition heats up with the Festival of Cake Bake-Off. Bakers of every level – from home enthusiasts to pastry pros – can showcase their talent and flair before a panel of international judges. Winners take home top-of-the-line Bosch equipment and money-can’t-buy prizes. Enter here by November 20.

It’s an Instagrammer’s dream

Dubai’s most Instagrammable festival, this sweet sensation will feature pop-ups like The Chocomelt Garden, an indulgent pop-up from one of the UAE’s most-loved dessert brands, and Dara’s Ice Cream Sprinkles Pool, a full-size sparkly pool you can actually dive into.

The sweetest lineup

Indulge in 1,000s of creations from Chocomelt, Magnolia Bakery, Sugaholic, Bake My Day, Dara’s Ice Cream, Gossip the Café, Pavlova Café, Miss Matcha, House of Pops and many more.

Be sure to pick up your Cake Passport, which includes four bite-sized treats and savour your way around the festival.

Where: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City

When: 4pm to 12am, November 28 to December 2

Price: Dhs75 adults, Dhs40 children. Dhs150 Bake-off competition, Dhs150 Cake Picnic entry

Book: festivalofcake.com