Sponsored: It was an amazing event with a huge turnout

Expo City Dubai was buzzing with energy this weekend as more than 4,000 runners, walkers, and rollers came together for the annual Emirates NBD Unity Run 2025, held at the lush Al Forsan Park. Now in one of its most meaningful editions yet, this year’s event proudly aligned with the UAE Year of Community, spotlighting the country’s ongoing commitment to connection, compassion, and inclusion.

What makes the Unity Run stand out year after year is its spirit. This isn’t just a fitness event—it’s a celebration of people of all abilities moving side by side. Participants took to the route on foot, in wheelchairs, with strollers, and alongside support teams, creating a vibrant scene of togetherness that reflects the UAE’s dedication to building a truly inclusive society.

Centers, schools, community groups, and organisations supporting People of Determination turned out with big numbers—joined by families, teachers, and friends—to champion the importance of breaking barriers and ensuring everyone feels seen, supported, and empowered. Flags waved, cheers echoed, and colourful team shirts filled the park as groups proudly represented their communities.

The Emirates NBD Unity Run has long been an important platform for advocacy, awareness, and celebration, and this year’s edition further cemented its role. Beyond the finish line festivities, the event served as a powerful reminder of the UAE’s mission to enhance accessibility, elevate inclusivity, and create opportunities for all.

With every step, push, and roll, the 2025 Unity Run proved once again that when the community comes together, powerful change happens—and that unity remains one of the UAE’s defining strengths.