Love Eugène Eugène? Dining at this stunning second-floor brasserie in Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is a treat in itself. But if brunch is your thing, you’re in for an even bigger delight, as Eugène Eugène is making its much-loved Sunday brunch a weekly affair.

The brunch features a large spread of dishes served buffet-style, so you can keep going back for your favourites. It’s all paired with live music, adding to the warm and vibrant ambience – perfect for long, sunny afternoons on the terrace during Dubai’s best season.

Going with little ones? Don’t worry, there’s a dedicated kids’ corner packed with fun activities to keep them entertained, so the adults can relax, sip on drinks, and fully enjoy their brunch experience.

The brunch takes place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. For your three-hour brunch experience, you can pick from either a soft package for Dhs325, a house package for Dhs425, or a premium package for Dhs625. For little ones ages five to 11, it’s Dhs163, and under fives can dine for free.

If you haven’t visited Eugène Eugène before, you’re missing out on dining in stylish surroundings paired with a lively atmosphere, and a menu packed with crowd-pleasing dishes. The space itself offers a lush escape from the city, within the city, thanks to its garden-inspired space. Need another reason to go and check it out? Eugène Eugène is by Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi – so you know it has to be good.

You can find this gorgeous greenhouse at the Kempinski Hotel at the Mall of Emirates on the second floor.

Don’t forget to book on 04 379 8963 or book@eugeneeugene.ae.

For more information, visit eugeneeugene.ae

@eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Supplied by Eugène Eugène