Apartments join the master plan as the city’s real estate portfolio grows at pace

Expo City Dubai has announced Expo Valley Views, a new apartment community inside the wider Expo Valley district, adding fresh residential options to the rapidly evolving city. The development is pitched as high-quality, sustainable urban living with green space on the doorstep and the central Expo City attractions minutes away.

While full specs are still to come, Expo Valley Views forms part of Expo City’s long-term master plan to blend homes, culture and innovation in a walkable, well-connected district. It plugs into a neighbourhood that already gives residents easy access to Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, parks, and a calendar that ranges from light-art festivals to community runs and major exhibitions. In recent months, the area has also been recognised as a “rising star” free zone by fDi Intelligence, a signal that the city is attracting investment as well as residents.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo Valley Views illustrates our vision to build communities that prioritise people and the environment to create an urban neighbourhood that is deeply rooted in its surroundings while also shaped around comfort, connectivity and nature.”

Lifestyle-wise, this is the kind of launch that will appeal to people who want a calmer corner of Dubai without losing the city buzz. Expect nature-inspired design cues, energy-efficient features, and the convenience of being on the right side of a growing events hub. With the Dubai Exhibition Centre expanding and heavyweight gatherings such as the World Health Expo lining up, the community sits inside a zone that is quietly becoming a year-round destination.

If you have not visited since Expo 2020, Expo City has shifted from a legacy idea to a lived-in city. Many public spaces remain open around the clock, with attractions operating daily and new residential clusters adding shape to the skyline. Expo Valley Views looks like the next step in that story, rounding out the housing mix and giving would-be residents another reason to put the district on their shortlist. Keep an eye on the official channels for floor plans, amenities and sales timelines as details roll out.

For now, consider this your heads-up: Expo City is not just hosting the big shows. It is building a neighbourhood, and Expo Valley Views is the latest piece to fall into place.