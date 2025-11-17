Sponsored: Celebrate the most magical time of the year with a touch of Aegean charm

Looking to celebrate the festive season by the sea? Kyma on Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, is offering a fun seaside experience where the warmth and spirit of the season meet the timeless charm of the Aegean. Guests can enjoy breathtaking ocean views, exquisite cuisine, and a welcoming atmosphere that makes every moment feel truly special.

Here are the Christmas and New Year’s Eve experiences you don’t want to miss. PS. Make your reservations early for both festive experiences to avoid being disappointed.

Christmas at Kyma

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas with family, friends, or colleagues, Kyma’s Christmas Sharing Platter adds a warm Mediterranean twist to the holiday table.

Guests can indulge in a festive spread featuring chicken souvlaki, loukanika (traditional Greek rolled sausage), biftekia (Greek-style beef and lamb patties), lamb chops, and cheese saganaki. The platter is complemented by fresh pita bread, creamy tzatziki, and a vibrant salad. It’s ideal for group gatherings or corporate festive events.

Available throughout December 2025, it’s the perfect way to come together with loved ones and celebrate the season.

Book here.

New Year’s Eve at Kyma

Ring in 2026 by the sea and celebrate with loved ones at Kyma. The evening features a carefully curated set menu with drinks for Dhs1,800, paired with live music that fills the night with energy, elegance, and the soulful charm of the Aegean.

The highlight of the night comes at midnight, when guests gather on the beachfront for front-row views of Dubai Marina’s spectacular fireworks, creating unforgettable memories as the new year rolls in. Your night begins at 8pm.

Book here.

For more information, call 04 666 5999, or email the team at book@kymabeach.ae.

kymabeach.ae

Images: Kyma Beach