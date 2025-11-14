Sponsored: Fabulous festivities, dazzling decor and a sparkling soiree to say goodbye to 2025

If there’s one place to revel in the festive season with unmistakable flair, it’s Gigi Rigolatto, the J1 Beach hotspot where extravagance and elegance are perfectly balanced. From the end of November until January 1, this glamorous Dubai hotspot transforms into a world of festive enchantment, brimming with shimmering décor, live music, and the warmth of quintessential Italian hospitality.

Throughout December, guests can expect picture-perfect celebrations, Italian style. Think candlelit dinners, joyful gatherings, and live music that sets the tone for a fabulous festive season. Whether it’s a Christmas dinner with loved ones, a festive evening out with friends, or a quiet toast for two, Gigi promises moments to remember.

The celebrations go beyond the table, too. Step into the Gigi Boutique, where you’ll find a curated selection of Christmas gifts and exclusive creations, perfect for those seeking something beautifully unique. Meanwhile, the Gigi Circus ensures the little ones aren’t left out, with whimsical festive activities that make the season magical for all ages.

A taste of Italian festivity

From November to January, the festive à la carte menu celebrates the art of Italian flavour with seasonal creations like risotto with red mazara prawns, and Gigi’s beloved desserts: gianduja panettone and monte bianco.

New Year’s Eve, Alla Grande

The crown jewel of the season is, of course, New Year’s Eve at Gigi Rigolatto. Expect an extraordinary night filled with live performers, DJ sets, a dazzling fireworks display, and plenty of stylish surprises. Guests can indulge in an exclusive menu crafted for the occasion. Think carabineros with béarnaise and caviar, Rossini filetto with foie gras and black truffle, and a decadent red berry mille-feuille. A minimum spend of Dhs3,500 per person applies

But the party doesn’t end when the clock strikes twelve. On January 1st, Gigi kicks off the new year with a lively afternoon party featuring more music, entertainment, and that signature Italian joie de vivre.

Book: contact@gigi-dubai.com, Tel: (0)4 498 3900 or via sevenrooms.com

Visit: @gigi_beach_dubai