Banyan Tree Dubai is rolling out a festive season full of delicious food, lively entertainment, and magical experiences From Christmas Eve Dinners to New Year’s celebrations, here’s everything you need to know to plan your festive celebrations.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Alizée

Alizée, the contemporary coastal-inspired restaurant at Banyan Tree Dubai, is hosting a special Christmas Eve Dinner. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu inspired by Southern France and the Mediterranean, paired with free-flowing beverages for a truly festive evening.

Times: Wednesday, December 24, 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Soft beverages package Dhs395 per person, champagne package Dhs685 per person, children (4 to 11) Dhs195

Christmas Eve Dinner at Demon Duck

For a different twist on festive dining, Demon Duck will serve a four-course dinner that reimagines Chinese and Asian classics with a modern touch. The dinner is complemented by free-flowing beverages and promises an evening full of vibrant flavours and holiday cheer.

Times: Wednesday, December 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Cost: Soft beverages package Dhs420 per person, champagne package Dhs720 per person, children (4 to 11) Dhs210

Christmas Day Brunch at Alizée

Celebrate Christmas Day with a festive brunch at Alizée. The brunch is served family-style, with French-inspired dishes such as a seafood platter, Terrine de Foie Gras de Canard with fig chutney, and Christmas Turkey Ballotine with chestnut and black truffle.

Guests can enjoy live stations and trolleys, including Tartare, Festive Roasts, and Crêpe Suzette Flambé. There are also Bloody Mary and Mimosa bars, a Sangria station, and live entertainment. Children can visit the Christmas Grotto with a magician, mini buffet, sweet treats, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Times: Thursday, December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft beverages package Dhs520 per person, champagne package Dhs780 per person, children (4 to 11) Dhs260

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Ring in 2026 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve at Banyan Tree Dubai’s Pool and Beach area. The evening includes roving musicians, a nine-piece live band, and a spectacular countdown featuring a saxophonist, pyrotechnics, and a drone and fireworks display.

Guests can enjoy free-flowing food and drinks, including Champagne and premium spirits from Banyan Tree’s restaurants – Demon Duck, Alizée, and Tocha.

Times: Wednesday, December 31, from 8pm until late

Cost: Dhs3,500 per person, children (6 to 12) Dhs1,750, children under 5 dine free

New Year’s Day Brunch at Alizée

Start 2026 on a relaxed note with a New Year’s Day Brunch at Alizée. The brunch features a French-inspired menu of seasonal dishes, including Pâté de Campagne, fresh green salads, pan-seared Wagyu beef tenderloin, and seabass with Provençal sauce.

Live stations and trolleys serve Festive Roasts, Tartare, and Crêpe Suzette Flambé, alongside Bloody Mary and Mimosa bars and a Sangria station. Live entertainment keeps the atmosphere cheerful throughout the afternoon.

Times: Thursday, January 1, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Soft beverages package Dhs520 per person, champagne package Dhs780 per person, children (4 to 11) Dhs260

Location: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewater Island

Contact: (04) 556 6666, banyantree.com

Images: Supplied