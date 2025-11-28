Sponsored: Experience festive magic, flavour, unforgettable celebrations and dazzling firework views the W way

W Dubai – The Palm is rolling out a month of magical moments, showstopping dinners and unforgettable countdowns, with standout venues bringing their own personality to the holidays. From fine dining at Akira Back to beachside glamour at WET Deck and Miami-inspired rooftop views at SoBe, every corner of the hotel has something special planned for the season.

A season of festive happenings

The celebrations begin long before Christmas Day and continue right through New Year’s Eve. W Dubai – The Palm brings together award-winning dining, exciting entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences that make the hotel feel like its own festive playground. Whether you are craving an exclusive dinner, a lively brunch or a full-blown NYE spectacle, you are officially on the list.

Festive Omakase at Akira Back

The celebrations start high above the Palm at Akira Back, where Chef Giovanni Ledon has created a Festive Omakase that blends modern Japanese flavours with a hint of holiday magic. With skyline views, curated pairings and a warm, enchanting atmosphere, it is the perfect way to enjoy the holiday season.

Times: 7pm to 11pm, December 1 to 25

Cost: Dhs599 per person for food, Dhs300 for beverage pairing

As the season continues, Akira Back shifts into party mode.

Christmas Day brunch at Akira Back

Christmas at Akira Back is bold, lively and full of energy. Expect a festive brunch with modern Japanese dishes featuring Korean and international flavours, DJ beats, powerful Taiko drumming and a visit from Santa. It is a Christmas celebration designed to leave you with lasting memories.

Times: 1pm to 4pm, December 25

Cost: Dhs199 per child aged 6 to 12 (under 6 dine free), Dhs399 per person with soft drinks, Dhs499 per person with house drinks, Dhs599 per person with prosecco

And when the final night of the year arrives, the restaurant unveils its most spectacular celebration yet.

New Year’s Eve at Akira Back

With spectacular firework views, lively entertainment and an electric atmosphere, Akira Back throws one of the most unforgettable NYE celebrations in the city. A specially curated menu leads the experience as you count down to 2026 in style at the Michelin Guide–recommended Akira Back.

Times: 8pm to 12am, December 31

Cost: Dhs6,000 indoor tables, Dhs9,000 outdoor tables, Dhs9,000 private dining rooms, Dhs15,000 VIP area

From the skyline to the sand, the festivities continue just steps away.

New Year’s Eve gala dinner at WET Deck

WET Deck sets the scene for a glamorous New Year’s Eve gala under the stars, right by the beach. A lavish buffet, bubbles and captivating live entertainment, including a saxophonist and a live band, create a memorable celebration, complete with a front-row view of Dubai’s dazzling fireworks.

Times: 8pm to 12am, December 31

Cost Dhs750 per person, Dhs1,500 for VIP row with bubbles

And if you’re more into the Miami party vibe, the dazzling rooftop is calling.

New Year’s Eve at SoBe

SoBe rings in the New Year with stunning 360° firework views, upbeat music and a Miami-style celebration overlooking the Palm. Sharing platters, exceptional drinks and a vibe made for dancing come together to create one of the most vibrant NYE parties in Dubai.

Times: 8pm to 12am, December 31

Cost: Dhs750 indoor seating, Dhs900 outdoor seating, Dhs10,000 cabana for up to 12 guests

Before you go

Location: W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Bookings: wdubaithepalm.com

Contact: (04) 245 5800 | wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com

@wdubaithepalm @akirabackdubai @wetdeckdubai @sobedubai

Images: Supplied