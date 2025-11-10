Enjoy free fitness classes in Dubai this November during the Dubai Fitness Challenge

The city is buzzing with fitness classes in Dubai for all levels, from yoga and padel to runs. Whether you want to stretch, dance, or sweat, there’s something to try without spending a dirham for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Beachfront workout

Join SQUATWOLF for workouts on JBR Beach. The sessions rotate weekly, giving you a full-body workout with the sand and sea breeze.

Location: JBR Beach



Times: Friday, November 14, from 5pm



Contact: thebeach.ae

Glow-in-the-dark padel

Play padel under neon lights at Bluewaters. Sessions are available daily, so everyone can join in.

Location: The Wharf, Bluewaters



Times: Throughout November



Contact: bluewatersdubai.ae

A range of different workouts

It’s time to move more, feel better, and just have some fun. Join Town Square Dubai for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 and take part in daily boxing, yoga, pilates, and bodyweight workouts suitable for adults and kids

Location: Town Square



Times: Throughout November



Contact: nshama.ae

Dubai Run

Join one of the world’s largest free community runs. Dubai Run is a 10km route ending at DIFC or a 5km route for families and casual runners finishing near Dubai Mall.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road



Times: 6.30am, November 23



Register: dubairun.com

Dubai Yoga

The Dubai Fitness Challenge finale takes place at Zabeel Park. Here, you will join thousands of other participants in one of the largest yoga events in the region. There’s also a dedicated family and ladies’ areas within the grounds.

Location: Zabeel Park



Times: Sunday, November 30



Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com