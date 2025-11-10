Enjoy free fitness classes in Dubai this November during the Dubai Fitness Challenge

The city is buzzing with fitness classes in Dubai for all levels, from yoga and padel to runs. Whether you want to stretch, dance, or sweat, there’s something to try without spending a dirham for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Beachfront workout

 

Join SQUATWOLF for workouts on JBR Beach. The sessions rotate weekly, giving you a full-body workout with the sand and sea breeze.

Location: JBR Beach

Times: Friday, November 14, from 5pm

Contact: thebeach.ae

Glow-in-the-dark padel

 

Play padel under neon lights at Bluewaters. Sessions are available daily, so everyone can join in.

Location: The Wharf, Bluewaters

Times: Throughout November

Contact: bluewatersdubai.ae

A range of different workouts

 

It’s time to move more, feel better, and just have some fun. Join Town Square Dubai for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 and take part in daily boxing, yoga, pilates, and bodyweight workouts suitable for adults and kids

Location: Town Square

Times: Throughout November

Contact: nshama.ae

Dubai Run

Join one of the world’s largest free community runs. Dubai Run is a 10km route ending at DIFC or a 5km route for families and casual runners finishing near Dubai Mall.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: 6.30am, November 23

Register: dubairun.com

Dubai Yoga

raktopia yoga

Image: What’s On Archive

The Dubai Fitness Challenge finale takes place at Zabeel Park. Here, you will join thousands of other participants in one of the largest yoga events in the region. There’s also a dedicated family and ladies’ areas within the grounds.

Location: Zabeel Park

Times: Sunday, November 30

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com