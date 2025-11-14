Sponsored: Celebrate the season with festive feasts, spa indulgence, and New Year’s magic at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

It’s that time of year again, when fairy lights sparkle and good food takes centre stage. This festive season, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island invites guests to experience One Joy, a month-long celebration of food, wellness, and holiday magic.

From December 8, 2025, to January 3, 2026, the hotel transforms into a festive wonderland filled with incredible dining, soothing spa rituals, and unforgettable celebrations. Set on Al Maryah Island, the hotel is just steps from The Galleria’s luxury boutiques and close to the city’s top attractions. With the Abu Dhabi skyline to the west and the Arabian Gulf to the east, it’s a destination that captures the essence of the season. General Manager Bob Suri says it best: “The festive season at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is all about celebrating cherished traditions. With One Joy, we’re bringing together everything that makes Christmas magical.”

Feasts to Remember

If you love your Christmas with a side of glamour, Butcher & Still is your spot. On Christmas Eve, Chef Marshall Röth serves a curated steakhouse menu featuring beef Wellington and the restaurant’s signature pecan pie. On Christmas Day, the grand festive brunch is a celebration of hearty flavours and Chicago-style charm. Packages start from Dhs500 per person for soft drinks, Dhs650 for house beverages, and Dhs750 for champagne, while kids aged six to twelve dine for Dhs250.

At Cafe Milano, Chef Delfino Chiarello honours Italian tradition with the Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Expect Hokkaido scallops with Osetra caviar and pan-roasted monkfish. On Christmas Day, the Pranzo di Natale brunch celebrates Italian comfort food with roasted lamb and handmade tortellini. Packages are priced at Dhs420 per person for soft drinks, Dhs520 for house beverages, and Dhs210 for children aged six to twelve.

Crust brings festive flair to its brunch buffet. Guests can look forward to Osetra caviar, carved turkey roulade and a seafood bar that’s pure indulgence. There’s even a dedicated kids’ zone for the little ones. Packages are priced at Dhs450 per person for soft drinks, Dhs600 for house beverages and Dhs750 for the champagne package. For kids aged six to twlve its Dhs225 and Dhs50 for kids under 5.

For something gentler, Al Meylas offers Christmas Afternoon Tea from 3pm to 7pm. Picture Chestnut and Grapefruit Mont Blanc, Pistachio St. Honoré and maple pecan scones served with clotted cream for Dhs270.

New Year’s Eve Your Way

When it comes to ringing in 2026, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi gives you six ways to do it right. Butcher & Still goes all in with roaring Chicago glamour. Think steakhouse classics, live music, a DJ and a countdown that glitters. Indoor dining at Butcher & Still is priced at Dhs890 per person, while outdoor seating is Dhs990. Kids aged six to twelve dine for Dhs440 indoors and Dhs490 outdoors.

Cafe Milano hosts an elegant five-course Italian dinner that’s all about refined indulgence. Dishes include wagyu tenderloin, seabass and lemon sorbet with prosecco. The five-course Italian dinner is Dhs950 per person, with a children’s menu priced at Dhs350.

Families will love Crust’s festive buffet with roasted wagyu beef, slow-cooked turkey and panettone pudding. Kids have their own zone with activities and treats. Crust’s festive buffet starts from Dhs450 per person for the soft drinks package, Dhs600 for house beverages, and Dhs750 for champagne. Kids aged six to twelve dine for Dhs225, and those under five for Dhs50.

New to the scene, Saikindō offers three experiences. Guests can enjoy omakase dining in the Yakitori Room, a lively DJ set in the Party Room or laidback bites on the Bar and Terrace. At Saikindō, dining in the Yakitori Room is Dhs2,000 per person, the Party Room experience is Dhs1,800 per person, and the Bar and Terrace have a minimum spend of Dhs400 per person.

For something quieter, Al Meylas offers a relaxed evening with à la carte dining and live violin. An evening at Al Meylas is priced at Dhs400 per person.

If you prefer to celebrate under the stars, Eclipse delivers a four-course dinner on the poolside terrace with wagyu tenderloin, live saxophone and a DJ set. Eclipse’s four-course poolside dinner is Dhs650 per person.

A Little Holiday Self-Care

After all that indulgence, unwind at The Pearl Spa and Wellness Centre with the Festive Radiance Retreat. The 1.5-hour treatment includes a full-body exfoliation, a bespoke massage and a hydrating facial that leaves your skin glowing. This costs Dhs1,090 per person.

You can also give the gift of relaxation with a Pearl Spa gift certificate, or bring the feast home with Chef Christian Buenrostro’s Turkey To-Go complete with all the trimmings. This costs Dhs460 per kg (6–9 kg).

There are also special accommodation offers with 15 percent off and optional access to Saadiyat Beach Club.

This year, One Joy isn’t just a theme. It’s the feeling that runs through every part of Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Whether you’re sipping tea in the lounge, sharing Christmas lunch with family or watching fireworks light up the skyline, this is where the season comes alive.

For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 333 2222.