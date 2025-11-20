Sponsored: Six culinary takeovers, global chefs and bold flavours lead to soulful chill nights at Central Plaza

Experience the thrill of Abu Dhabi Race Weekend with six exclusive culinary takeovers and soulful vibes at Yas Plaza Hotels. As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix roars back to Yas Island from December 4 to 7, Yas Plaza Hotels is gearing up to be the culinary pit lane of the weekend. Guests are invited to embark on a four-day journey of flavour, music and festivity at Yas Plaza Hotels. Across six signature dining destinations and the soulful Central Plaza, world-class chefs, live performances and bold flavours come together for a celebration worthy of Abu Dhabi Race Weekend.

From Sri Lankan seafood royalty and Argentine steaks to pizza acrobatics and Belgian brews, each pop-up promises something different for every race fan. It’s guaranteed to be a weekend of flavour, flair and full-throttle fun just moments from Yas Marina Circuit. The four-day experience includes world-class gastronomy with live performances.

Here’s your guide to all the high-octane action happening across Yas Plaza Hotels:

Stills and Ministry of Crab

When the thrill of race-week meets with the taste of the sea, you get Ministry of Crab at Stills. The Colombo-based icon, which has held a spot on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for over eight years, brings its signature Sri Lankan crabs to Yas Island for the first time. Expect colossal crabs, Coastal Mixology Lab, and Veuve Clicquot pairings to keep the celebrations flowing.

Location: Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Contact: (02) 656 2233 and email fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com

Amerigos and Asado Steakhouse

Get ready for the hottest event on the dining grid. Amerigos joins forces with Chef Enzo Neri of Asado Steakhouse to serve an Argentine feast filled with flame, smoke and bold flavour. It’s everything you love about South American steakhouse dining, brought trackside to Yas.

Location: Amerigos, Park Inn Yas Island

Contact: (02) 656 2233 and email fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com

Filini Garden and Chef Barbasso

Two-time World Pizza Acrobatics Champion Chef Barbasso brings Italian flair to Filini Garden. Expect flying dough, handcrafted Neapolitan pizzas, fresh antipasti, Aperol spritzes and a golden-hour view that deserves its own podium finish. Guests can also look forward to Malfy Gin and Aperol Spritz, who are offering refreshing Italian-inspired cocktails that complement the relaxed, al fresco ambience of Filini Garden.

Location: Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Contact: (02) 656 2233 and email fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com

Y Bar and CarniStore

For meat lovers, this is where you’ll want to refuel. Following its success in Dubai, CarniStore returns to Yas Island and this time it’s taking over Y Bar for its second year. Expect wagyu burgers, smoked brisket tacos, short ribs and Reuben sandwiches, all paired with Chivas oak-aged cocktails. It’s the ultimate pre- or post-race stop for those who like their nights loud and their plates full.

Location: Y Bar, Yas Plaza Marina by IHG

Contact: (02) 656 2233 and email fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com

The Indian Duke at Rangoli

Rangoli gets a royal makeover as The Indian Duke. Expect a high-octane menu of slow-cooked curries, charcoal-grilled kebabs and bold street-style favourites. This is where Indian cuisine and street spirit go wheel-to-wheel. The roving beverage service lets you mix your own spice-infused drinks, a perfect match for race-week heat. This is where you can experience India at race speed.

Location: Rangoli, Yas Plaza Marina by IHG

Contact: (02) 656 2233 and email fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com

Belgian Café Yas Island’s Biergarten

Belgian Café Yas Island goes full throttle with a beer garden takeover. On the menu are Moules-frites, Beef Carbonnade and sizzling Bratwursts, all washed down with premium brews and Trappist ales. It’s the kind of hearty, easygoing fun that pairs perfectly with race-weekend vibes.

Location: Belgian Café, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Contact: (02) 656 2233 and email fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com

The Soulful Heart of the Weekend at Central Plaza

When the engines quiet down, head to Central Plaza. It’s where smooth jazz, soulful house set the mood for four nights of easy energy and celebratory sips. Enjoy the Champagne and Chivas pop-up and Yas Island’s unbeatable atmosphere.

For more information, visit Yas Plaza Hotels