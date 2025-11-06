SPONSORED: Experience the world’s fastest racing on water at Mina Zayed with SailGP Abu Dhabi 2025 and Olly Murs live

Abu Dhabi’s waters are set to come alive this November when the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, takes over Mina Zayed. For two days, fans will witness twelve nations go head-to-head and the championship decided in high-speed racing like no other.

The event marks the final stop of SailGP’s 2025 season, where the world’s best drivers will battle it out on identical F50 foiling catamarans that reach speeds that exceed 100km/h. After a final series of adrenaline-pumping fleet racing, the top three teams in the overall season standings will battle in one fateful race – a winner-takes-all for the Rolex SailGP Championship title and the sport’s largest prize, US$2 million.

But the action doesn’t stop on the water. On land, SailGP’s Race Stadium promises just as much excitement. Fans can test their skills on F50 simulators, snap photos with the iconic Rolex SailGP trophy, and browse exclusive SailGP merchandise. There’s also plenty to eat, drink, and enjoy, with live entertainment and family-friendly activities, including face painting and fun interactive zones.

And if that’s not enough, the Après-Sail presented by Mastercard adds an extra layer of excitement once the racing is finished. On Saturday, November 29, globally recognised pop sensation Olly Murs will take to the stage to headline the Race Stadium. Then, on Sunday, November 30, Mark Wright, global TV personality and DJ, will keep the energy high with an exclusive set for Après-Sail.

Those looking for a premium experience can watch the races from the Waterfront Premium Lounge x Nobu by the Beach, where luxury meets unbeatable views. Guests can expect gourmet dining from Nobu by the Beach and the perfect vantage point for both the races and live performances.

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for an unforgettable weekend by the water, SailGP is one of the most thrilling events on Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar.

Tickets are on sale now, with options for every budget and experience level:

Waterfront Grandstand

Adult: Dhs270; Child (5–17): Dhs135;Under 5s: Free

Family (2 adults & 2 children): Dhs725

Weekend Adult: Dhs515; Weekend Child: Dhs240; Weekend Family: Dhs1,350

Waterfront Premium Lounge

Adult: Dhs1,050; Child (5–17): Dhs525; Under 5s: Free

Family (2 adults & 2 children): Dhs3,075

Weekend Adult: Dhs1,910; Weekend Child: Dhs950; Weekend Family: Dhs5,540

Event details:

Dates: November 29 to 30, 2025

Location: Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi

Schedule:

12:30pm: Race Stadium opens

2:00pm to 3:30pm: Race window

5:00pm: Race Stadium closes

Get ready to cheer, dance, and experience world-class racing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final. Tickets are on sale now, get yours at SailGP