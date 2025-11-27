Your guide to the Emirates Dubai 7s this weekend
Dubai 7s kicks off this weekend with live music, rugby and family fun
Get ready for one of the UAE’s biggest sporting and music festivals Emirates Dubai 7s is back this National Day weekend from Friday, November 28, to Sunday, November 30, with three days of rugby, live music, kids’ activities and lots more.
Tickets and prices
You can join the festival for one day or all three days
-
A three-day general admission pass starts from Dhs595 per person
-
A three-day family pass for two adults and two children is Dhs1,136
-
Day passes for Saturday or Sunday cost Dhs455
-
Friday day pass is Dhs75 for a smaller family-friendly festival
Tickets: Available here
Performers and entertainment
This year promises big names across three stages
-
Saturday, November 29 British rapper Tinie Tempah, Shaggy and Sean Paul headline the Main Stage
-
Sunday, November 30, DJ EZ will headline the Beats On 2 Stage while international DJ Fisher closes the festival at the Frequency on 8 Stage
-
Across the weekend there will be three stages of non-stop music and DJs
-
There is also a big kids’ zone
Rugby schedule
The festival is not just music rugby fans have plenty to enjoy
-
Women’s matches kick off Saturday at 10.58am with the last game at 6.11pm
-
Men’s matches kick off Saturday at 12.26pm with the last game at 8.34pm
-
Sunday women’s matches kick off at 10.48am with finals at 7.35pm
-
Sunday men’s matches kick off at 11.32am with finals at 8.11pm
For the full schedule, click here.
Family Friday
Friday, November 28, is dedicated to families
-
Open from 10am to 6pm with three kids’ zones
-
Children can enjoy sporting masterclasses, soft play tent, outdoor cinema and outdoor kids zone
-
Family-friendly activities run all day
Getting there
Here are the transport options to get to and from the stadium
-
Zofeur offers chauffeur service and rides with code SEVENS50 for 50% off first ride or SEVENS10 for 10% off for existing users
-
Careem taxi rides get 20% off four rides using code ED2025
-
Free shuttle runs Friday to Sunday 7pm to 1.30am every 15 minutes to DMCC Metro JLT, Sports City, Studio City, Financial Centre Metro DIFC and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Food and drinks
To ensure you stay fuelled throughout the weekend, there are plenty of food and drink options on site.
Vendors include Papa Johns, Spinneys, Pickl, Lekker Meat Shop, Barakat, Boost, Acai Spot and many more.
Image: What’s On Archive