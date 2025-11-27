Dubai 7s kicks off this weekend with live music, rugby and family fun

Get ready for one of the UAE’s biggest sporting and music festivals Emirates Dubai 7s is back this National Day weekend from Friday, November 28, to Sunday, November 30, with three days of rugby, live music, kids’ activities and lots more.

Tickets and prices

You can join the festival for one day or all three days

A three-day general admission pass starts from Dhs595 per person

A three-day family pass for two adults and two children is Dhs1,136

Day passes for Saturday or Sunday cost Dhs455

Friday day pass is Dhs75 for a smaller family-friendly festival

Tickets: Available here

Performers and entertainment

This year promises big names across three stages

Saturday, November 29 British rapper Tinie Tempah, Shaggy and Sean Paul headline the Main Stage

Sunday, November 30, DJ EZ will headline the Beats On 2 Stage while international DJ Fisher closes the festival at the Frequency on 8 Stage

Across the weekend there will be three stages of non-stop music and DJs

There is also a big kids’ zone

Rugby schedule

The festival is not just music rugby fans have plenty to enjoy

Women’s matches kick off Saturday at 10.58am with the last game at 6.11pm

Men’s matches kick off Saturday at 12.26pm with the last game at 8.34pm

Sunday women’s matches kick off at 10.48am with finals at 7.35pm

Sunday men’s matches kick off at 11.32am with finals at 8.11pm

For the full schedule, click here.

Family Friday

Friday, November 28, is dedicated to families

Open from 10am to 6pm with three kids’ zones

Children can enjoy sporting masterclasses, soft play tent, outdoor cinema and outdoor kids zone

Family-friendly activities run all day

Getting there

Here are the transport options to get to and from the stadium

Zofeur offers chauffeur service and rides with code SEVENS50 for 50% off first ride or SEVENS10 for 10% off for existing users

Careem taxi rides get 20% off four rides using code ED2025

Free shuttle runs Friday to Sunday 7pm to 1.30am every 15 minutes to DMCC Metro JLT, Sports City, Studio City, Financial Centre Metro DIFC and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Food and drinks

To ensure you stay fuelled throughout the weekend, there are plenty of food and drink options on site.

Vendors include Papa Johns, Spinneys, Pickl, Lekker Meat Shop, Barakat, Boost, Acai Spot and many more.

@dubai7s

Image: What’s On Archive