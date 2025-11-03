Here are some of the best photos and videos shared for UAE Flag Day
Here are some of the photos we found on Instagram that were shared by citizens and residents mark UAE Flag Day
Every year, the UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3, which this year falls on a Monday. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004. The national campaign was launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present, and future.
From stunning skylines to heartfelt celebrations – here are some of the best photos and videos shared on Instagram for UAE Flag Day.
Images: Instagram
