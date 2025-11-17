Sun-soaked marina views, global flavours, live entertainment, and family fun that kept everyone smiling all afternoon

The What’s On Brunch Club returned to InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s marina on Saturday November 1 to celebrate the relaunch of the much-loved Marina Brunch. From 1pm to 4pm, guests savoured international flavours, enjoyed live entertainment, and soaked up the family-friendly atmosphere along the sparkling Marina Walk.

A Feast by the Water

The brunch spread was impossible to resist. Guests feasted on everything from lamb and chicken biryani to fresh sushi and vibrant salads. Cho Gao’s infamous crispy skin Peking duck stole the show, while live cooking stations, a Brazilian churrasco at Chamas Churrascaria, fresh seafood from Fishmarket, and decadent desserts made it a culinary journey to remember. Chocolate fondant and other sweet treats kept the indulgence going until the very end.

Fun for All Ages

ADVERTISING ADVERTISING 3 of 12

The live band set the perfect soundtrack for a relaxed afternoon, filling the air with upbeat tunes that had guests dancing along while sipping on their favourite drinks. Little ones were just as entertained in the dedicated kids’ zone, enjoying face painting, a glitter bar, a jumping castle, and a clown making animal balloons.

Why Marina Brunch Works

Marina Brunch combines everything that makes InterContinental Abu Dhabi special, that is signature dishes from award-winning restaurants, lively entertainment, and a relaxed, family-friendly vibe that works for both adults and children. The result is an afternoon that feels effortlessly luxurious yet welcoming.

Here’s a glimpse of what you missed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Marina Brunch at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Location: InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Time: Saturday from 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs320 per person with house alcoholic beverages, Dhs220 per person with non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs90 per child (ages 4–12)