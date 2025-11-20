Sponsored: Island flavours, sunset views and a brand new menu. Here’s how Tiki Pacifico launched it

Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge lit up last week as guests stepped into an island state of mind for the launch of its brand new menu. The crowd arrived ready to taste, sip and sway, and the team at Tiki Pacifico delivered the kind of night that makes you forget you’re still in the city. Located in Al Bandar, Tiki Pacifico, serves an Asian-Polynesian inspired menu that brings vibrant island flavours to Abu Dhabi.

The evening opened with welcome drinks that tasted like a holiday in a glass. Signature cocktails and mocktails flowed while performers brought an island rhythm to the waterfront. Between the dancers, the glow of the sunset and those dreamy Al Raha marina views, the scene built its own kind of magic.

What’s on the new menu?

The new menu brings a colourful mix of Asian and Polynesian flavours, each plate dressed like it knows it’s being photographed. Guests started with the burrata cheese salad, which landed bright and fresh. The zesty potato bomb had everyone talking, followed by shrimp gyoza with a silky peanut sauce and an enchilada that brought a warm, comforting hit. The mains showed off the kitchen’s range. The herb seared seabass was clean and tender, the USDA Angus duo beef came in rich and full of flavour, the ricotta spinach ravioli was soft and moreish, and the pan fried tofu with creamy polenta held its own on the table. Dessert stayed simple and satisfying. The molten chocolate was exactly what you hope it will be and the tiramisu disappeared quickly.

The night moved at an easy pace, helped along by the live performances and those calm Al Raha Beach views. It felt like a soft launch in the best way, with good food, a steady flow of drinks and a crowd that knew they were getting the first look at something new.

Take a look at happened:

Tiki Pacifico promised fresh, vibrant flavours and an island escape. It delivered both, wrapped in a view you can’t argue with. If you want to taste it for yourself, gather your favourites, book a table and make a night of it. The new menu is ready, the views are waiting and Tiki Pacifico does the rest.

Details at a glance:

Location: Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach

Time: 12pm to 2am

Contact: (050) 696 9298