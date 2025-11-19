Sponsored: The most anticipated annual golf event in the Middle East is celebrating its 37th year in 2026

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest running and most anticipated annual golf event in the Middle East, and it is celebrating its 37th year. Year after year, the prestigious event has brought together global golfing legends to celebrate the world-class sport backed with unmatched entertainment and hospitality. The golf event has been credited with paving the way for golf’s presence in the Middle East, as well as creating some of the most iconic moments in golfing history.

The 2026 edition will be held from January 22 to 25, with World No. 4 Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton announced so far. And more top golfers are yet to be announced.

The world’s top golfers will battle it out for a USD $9 million prize pool as part of the DP World Tour’s prestigious Rolex Series – a title previously claimed by legends like Danny Willett, Seve Ballesteros, Fred Couples, José María Olazábal, Mark O’Meara and Tiger Woods. And you don’t want to miss out on the action.

Here’s everything you need to know

Tickets

General admission is free on Thursday and Friday with a registered ticket.

For weekend tickets (Saturday and Sunday), it’s Dhs100 if you book in advance or Dhs125 on the day. If you’re bringing the little ones and they are under 17, they can attend free of charge across all four days, but they must be registered and accompanied by an adult.

As last year was a sellout, you need to get your tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out. Get your tickets here or via the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app (available on the App Store or Google Play).

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic hospitality experience

There are a number of ways to elevate your golfing experience.

Dallah Lounge, located between the 9th and 18th greens, offers gourmet dining, beverages, and exclusive Sky Deck views. Tickets are priced from Dhs2,100.

The Social on Sixteen, which made its debut in 2025, returns once again this year and it’s double the size. It overlooks the iconic 16th hole. Your ticket will include four hours of free-flowing beverages and premium casual dining, all set in a lively atmosphere. Ticket prices start from Dhs695 and are available from January 23 to 25, 2026.

Want a more relaxed option without skipping out on the premium element? Get Clubhouse Access for a starting price of Dhs250.

Around the greens

For fans wanting to immerse themselves in all the action, head on over from 10am and enjoy live music, comedy, roaming performers, the Sustainability Corner, art and crafts workshops, and family-friendly attractions. Across the three days, there will be kids’ activities and roaming entertainment, including bubble artists, stilt walkers, children’s entertainers, magicians, and graffiti artists.

On Friday, the whole family can enjoy FamilyBeatz – Dubai’s first family-friendly rave with activities for children all day.

For foodies, there’s something new for you to sink your teeth into as well, with over 25 food and beverage outlets available across the course.

Away from all the golfing action, you can look forward to a range of enticing activities for all the family across various partner activations.

@dubaidcgolf

Images: Supplied