Just an hour and 15 minutes away from Dubai, this stunning glamping spot is offering a unique staycation that won’t break the bank. Set along the scenic coastline of this adventure-filled city, the beachfront retreat offers the perfect mini getaway from endless to-do lists and work meetings.

This isn’t your typical hotel or resort stay. At Longbeach Campground, the whole group can experience glamping in style – whether you choose an authentic tent, a safari tent, or a dome tent. And don’t worry, these tents come fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and hassle-free camping experience.

And that’s not all. There will be plenty of activities on the ground to keep you occupied. Think archery, pottery, beach volleyball, and even ice baths and yoga. There’s also a floating theatre, plus watersports if that’s the type of adrenaline you’re seeking.

If you’re coming with the little ones and want to have a go at the activities, don’t leave your kids with an iPad in their hands. Instead, you can leave them at the kids’ tent, where they can enjoy arts and crafts, dancing, scavenger hunts, and more.

Take a look at the video below for a glimpse of your escape

Can’t wait to stay? If you’re quick to plan and stay in November, you can enjoy a pocket-friendly starting price of Dhs315 with breakfast in an authentic tent.

Longbeach Campground is open on weekends. However, if there’s a public or school holiday, you can enjoy a stay any day of the week.

Make your bookings here.

Images: Longbeach Campground