Dubai Marina just got a little more festive. Recently opened, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG sparkles this holiday season with a lineup of dining and celebration experiences designed to make Christmas and New Year’s truly special. From Pan-Asian feasts at East 14 to European-inspired dinners at West 13, plus poolside celebrations at Nuage, every experience comes with stunning views over the Marina and Palm Jumeirah and a vibe that’s both lively and relaxed.

Whether you’re planning a family dinner, a festive brunch, or ringing in 2026 with friends, Ciel has the perfect spot for every kind of holiday celebration.

East 14: Pan-Asian flavours with a festive twist

Located on the 14th floor, East 14 brings together flavours from China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Live ramen and pho stations, hand-pulled noodles, dim sum, and freshly rolled sushi celebrate the vibrant depth of Asian flavours.

Christmas Eve dinner

An evening of Pan-Asian flavours with live sushi, dim sum, hand-pulled noodles, and festive desserts.

Times: December 24, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs325 soft beverages, Dhs475 house beverages, Dhs595 sparkling beverages; children under 6 dine free; ages 7–12 receive 50% off

Christmas Day brunch

A Pan-Asian feast with live stations and seasonal touches.

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs395–845 with beverage packages; Children under 6 dine free; ages 7–12 receive 50% off

New Year’s Eve gala dinner

Pan-Asian dishes, live performances, and the perfect festive atmosphere.

Times: December 31, 7pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs850 house beverages, Dhs1,200 premium & sparkling (includes after-party access)

West 13: European classics with a modern touch

On the 13th floor, West 13 blends Mediterranean charm with Western influences. Handmade pasta, fresh seafood, chorizo, chicken souvlaki, wagyu cheeseburgers, mezze, and live cooking stations pair with stunning Marina views.

New Year’s Eve gala dinner

Dine on Western flavours with live entertainment and the fireworks as your backdrop.

Times: December 31, 7pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs850 house beverages, Dhs1,200 premium & sparkling (includes after-party access)

New Year’s Eve After Party at Nuage

Nuage on the 11th floor is a breezy daytime escape that turns into a festive hotspot by night. Mediterranean plates, fresh juices, and a giant screen streaming sports keep things relaxed until the holiday energy kicks in.

A stylish poolside party with DJ beats, drinks on tap, and panoramic Marina views as the fireworks light up the sky.

Times: December 31, 11pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs350 per person

Contact: cieldubai.com

More info

Location: Marsa Dubai – Dubai Marina

Contact: (04) 815 3020 | @dineatciel | www.cieldubai.com/dining | @cieldubaimarinahotel

Reservations: Restaurant.Reservation@cieldubai.com

Images: Provided