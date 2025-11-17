Have you been to Talise Spa at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab?

If self-care had a mood, it would be a morning of wellness at Talise Spa at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, followed by a hearty breakfast at Commodore Club, combining into the kind of reset that feels like a mini holiday in Dubai, exactly as it should be. Here’s how to swap WhatsApp for something a little more serene.

The spot

At Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Talise Spa spreads across three floors of wellness. There’s a 22-meter indoor pool, a fully equipped gym, and female-only spaces. Thirteen treatment suites open onto private terraces with Gulf views, creating a serene escape above the city. Modern therapies sit alongside traditional rituals, letting you step out of the everyday and into something entirely calm.

The vibe

Talise Spa at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab draws on the clean lines of superyachts and the natural beauty of the UAE. Deep oranges, sandy beiges, and ocean blues shape the interiors, while floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Gulf and Burj Al Arab. The indoor pool, cabanas, and lounges flow naturally with the space, letting the surroundings take the spotlight.

The rooms

The Remedy Suite

The Remedy Suite is all about smart recovery. Cryotherapy, ChromoSpace light therapy, the iDome Infra-Red Triple Detox, and the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber each target different needs – jet lag, muscle aches, or a mental reboot. Programs like Neuro Calm clear the head, while Pain Relief tackles stiff joints.

The Mindfulness Lounge

The Mindfulness Lounge centres on the Satori Lounge by Ghareini. Vibroacoustic therapy and gentle sound waves guide the body into deeper rest or melt away stress. Sleep Well sessions, Anxiety & Stress Relief programs – everything is designed to reset the mind and bring focus.

The Thermal Sanctuary

Heat, steam, ice – designed to boost circulation, ease tension, and reset the body. Ladies-only spaces on Level 3, mixed and men’s areas on Level 4. Saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains, and private hammams help you refresh after a workout or simply switch off, leaving you recharged and ready to step back into the day.

The treatments

Cryo firm facial: Precision cryotherapy to contour and lift facial features.

Multi-step facial that hydrates, lifts, and revitalises aging skin using radiofrequency lifts and oxygen-infused techniques.

Body treatments combining cryotherapy and massage to sculpt, tone, reduce cellulite, and improve circulation.

High-performance ingredients and tech to boost hydration, elasticity, and cellular renewal.

Expert techniques, rhythmic movements, and pressure-point therapy to relieve tension and restore balance.

Therapies designed for pregnancy, menopause, and hormonal transitions to promote relaxation, circulation, and vitality.

Traditional and modern approaches to cleanse, refresh, and rejuvenate the body.

The extras

Talise fitness: Open 24/7, the gym features Technogym equipment with AI-driven personalisation and Biostrength machines for targeted strength training. Cardio sessions on the Run Personal treadmill offer interactive coaching and adaptive intensity.

From Pilates and yoga to kickboxing, there's something for every fitness level, supported by expert guidance and tailored programs.

Swim laps, float, or relax by the water; the pool is designed for both recovery and low-key workouts, with stunning Gulf views as a backdrop.

Fitness, recovery, and mental well-being all in one place, making this more than just a gym.

While you’re there

After Talise Spa, head to Commodore Club with chef Nathan Rueff leading the menu. All-day breakfast runs until 6pm, from shakshuka and Norwegian waffles to avocado toast and the signature Feuilleté pastries. Fresh smoothies, rich coffee, and marina views make it a perfect way to round off a chilled morning.

The final say

Talise Spa at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is a one-stop wellness destination in a dreamy, serene setting. From the moment you walk in, the vibe instantly puts you at ease, and it carries through every treatment, every space, every detail.

What’s On verdict

For wellness in a calm, serene setting, Talise Spa at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab should be at the top of your list. Treatments are tailored to your needs, the facilities are world-class, and the day leaves you completely restored. Hands down, one of the best spas in Dubai. Highly recommended.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, 4th floor, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (800) 323232 | @jumeirahmarsaalarab | @talisespa

Images: Provided